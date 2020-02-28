 Skip to main content

Canada

Suspect to face first-degree murder charge in connection with death of Quebec teen

ST-JEROME, Que.
The Canadian Press

A 51-year-old man will face a first-degree murder charge in connection with the violent death of a teenage girl who was found by the side of a road in Quebec’s Laurentians region.

Francois Senecal was arrested Thursday in Montreal and is to appear in court in St-Jerome today.

Thirteen-year-old Oceane Boyer’s body was found Wednesday morning on a public road in Brownburg-Chatham, northwest of Montreal.

Her body bore signs of violence and Quebec provincial police described her death as a homicide.

Boyer’s mother said on Facebook that Senecal was a friend of the family.

Meanwhile, a school board announced it was sending a support team to the high school Boyer attended in Lachute, about 60 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

