 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Suspect wanted in connection with assault on man with autism in Mississauga turns himself in: police

Suspect wanted in connection with assault on man with autism in Mississauga turns himself in: police

The Canadian Press

Police say a suspect wanted in connection with the beating of a man with autism in Mississauga, Ont., has turned himself in.

They say 25-year-old Ronjot Singh Dhami of no fixed address was charged with one count of aggravated assault on Monday.

Dhami’s lawyer had said last week that his client is innocent but planned to turn himself in.

Story continues below advertisement

Peel regional police say a 29-year-old man with autism was sitting at the bottom of a stairwell at the Mississauga Square One bus terminal on March 13 when three men allegedly began punching and kicking him.

Police had previously charged Parmvir Singh Chahil, 21, with aggravated assault in relation to the incident.

Officers say they also charged a 44-year-old Windsor woman and an 18-year-old Windsor man with accessory after the fact in connection with the case.

They’re also looking for a third suspect in the case – a man who may go by the name of Jason.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.