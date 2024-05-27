Suspected tornado damages homes and barns in Quebec

A suspected tornado that touched down in southwestern Quebec has damaged homes and farm buildings, but a local fire official says no injuries have been reported.

Rigaud Fire Department acting chief Guillaume Roy says four homes were damaged late Monday afternoon, including one whose roof was ripped off, and two barns and two grain silos were damaged, too.

In one instance, Roy says a garage containing chickens disappeared.

He says it’s lucky no one was hurt.

Environment Canada meteorologist Jean-Philippe Begin says the weather agency has received photo and video submissions from the public that show damage as well as what appears to be a tornado moving across a field, but he says they won’t be confirming it was actually a tornado until a further investigation is complete.

Begin says a severe thunderstorm was passing through the area at the time of the suspected tornado.