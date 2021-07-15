 Skip to main content
Suspicious death near Fenelon Falls deemed murder; suspect arrested and charged

The Canadian Press
A suspect has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 65-year-old whose body was found in a lake east of Toronto over the weekend.

Police were called to Sturgeon Lake, near Fenelon Falls, on Sunday morning on reports that a body had been discovered.

They say an autopsy was conducted and the deceased has been identified as Shirley Hatley, of Sault Ste Marie, Ont.

Police initially considered the incident a suspicious death but now say it is being treated as a homicide.

A suspect, 56-year-old Norman May of Bruce Mines, Ont., appeared in court for a bail hearing earlier this week and was remanded into custody.

Police say the investigation continues.

