Swedish-born adventurer Sven Johansson helped save Canada’s reindeer herd

The telephone call Sven Johansson received about his pending investiture into the Order of Canada left him with a nagging question: For what was he being honoured?
Was it for his work in reindeer husbandry?
Or his plotting for the Geological Survey of Canada?
Or his contributions to the International Boundary Commission?
Or his ethnographic studies of the Inuit of the Canadian Arctic?
Or was it for captaining the first private yacht to traverse the Northwest Passage from Pacific to Atlantic?
Or perhaps it was for his late-in-life career as an award-winning choreographer and inventor of a gravity-defying machine to send dancers skyward.
The Swedish-born seafaring adventurer, who has died at 95, was a bush pilot, a hunting guide, a ship’s captain, a wrangler of ungulates and a dreamer of dance movements. His formal education ended at Grade 6. An autodidact known for his love of Bach and sea shanties alike, Mr. Johansson had an extensive library of books and recordings that grew so heavy it threatened to scupper the houseboat he called home at Fisherman’s Wharf in Victoria.
Known for a high-pitched voice delivered in the sing-song cadence of his native land, he never lost Swedish pronunciations, rendering “just” as “yoost” and “engine” as “enyin.” A muscular, compact man, he was a familiar figure in Victoria, where he liked to hold forth at a downtown coffee shop – “Never had a bad day yet,” he would say – and was known to sleep on his bachelor apartment’s balcony in winter, an expression of his love of living outdoors.
“If you want to preserve meat,” he once told the writer Sid Tafler, “you put it in the freezer.”
Despite years spent in treacherous conditions in the harsh Arctic and along the unforgiving coastline of Alaska and British Columbia, where a moment’s inattention could add another vessel to the Graveyard of the Pacific, Mr. Johansson insisted he rarely felt he was in danger.
“Skippers who brag about hair-raising adventures at sea are generally poor navigators,” he insisted.
For all his achievements in Canada, Mr. Johansson was best known in his native land for having been declared dead after being shot by a mad trapper known as the fjalldesperadon – the Mountain Desperado.
Sven Borge Johansson was born on Aug. 29, 1924, at Saffle, a rural town on the northern edge of Lake Vanern, the largest in Sweden. He was the middle of the three sons born to the former Ester Linnea and Anton Agaton Johansson, a wood sculptor and furniture carver.
The family moved to the coast outside Gothenburg when he was a boy and he grew up exploring rivers, fjords and coastal waters in rowboats and homemade rafts.
He served in the neutral Swedish army during the Second World War, rising in rank to sergeant. After the war ended, he moved to Sapmi, also known as Lappland, in the north of Sweden where he lived a subsistence life among the Indigenous Sami people as a reindeer herder.
In 1951, he was hunting for ptarmigan with a friend after being flown to Akkastugan, a lodge near Lappland’s Akka Mountain, when they came upon an isolated cabin in the woods. A stir-crazy Norwegian trapper warned them to leave at gunpoint. As they skied away, he fired rifle shots in their direction. One shot skipped off the compact ice and struck Mr. Johansson in the left buttock. His hunting companion, Mikkel-Erik Kuoljok, saw his companion fall with a sheet of blood surrounding the body. As he tried to crawl nearer, more shots whizzed over his head. He skied away frantically to seek help at a hamlet about 12 kilometres away.
An armed patrol returned days later in search of the attacker and to recover Mr. Johansson’s body.
They heard a faint voice calling out. In their excitement, the patrol thought they heard Norwegian and so took cover. Eventually, the victim had enough of the standoff.
“Well, it is Sven Johansson,” he yelled in Swedish, “and you fellows had better come up here because I’m tired of all this stuff.”
A policeman found him in the snow.
“We’re just here to pick up your dead body,” the officer said.
“Well, you’ve come three days too early,” Mr. Johansson replied.
The desperado was eventually tracked down and arrested, but not before he had killed two hapless Norwegians who had the misfortune to cross his path.
The manhunt was headline news in Norway and Sweden. When Mr. Johansson returned to his homeland on a visit in 1991, he posed with 40-year-old newspapers declaring him dead.
After more than a decade in Lappland, during which time he married and fathered a daughter, he decided to leave after an expansion of hydroelectric projects was announced for the area. Seeking to live in a pristine wilderness, he moved his young family to the Canadian Arctic, where he had signed a contract with the federal government to revive a foundering reindeer domestication industry among the Inuit.
The Canadian Reindeer Project had been created as part of a government plan to provide residents with a steady source of hides and food, while also settling them semi-permanently in hamlets to bolster claims of sovereignty to the Western Arctic. The project was plagued with difficulties from the start. Mr. Johansson was imported to demonstrate an expertise learned in Lappland.
“A number of problems immediately came to light,” Mr. Johansson told the Victoria Times Colonist in 1990. “The animals were being driven in tight herds much like the ranch stock in Saskatchewan and Alberta. This may be fine on prairie rangeland, but on the tundra, grazing is sparse.”
Mr. Johansson introduced free-range herding, which solved a recurring problem of malnutrition.
Life at isolated Reindeer Station, a collection of small white-frame buildings connected by wooden boardwalks about 40 kilometres north of Inuvik on the Mackenzie River Delta, was harsh. His wife returned to Sweden with their daughter and they divorced.
In December 1967, he married Norma Buchanan in a ceremony performed by RCMP Inspector C.J. Dent outdoors on the tundra.
“We spent our honeymoon in a tent,” Mr. Johansson once recalled, “while I gathered scarce lumber to build a cabin.”
A year and a half later, they had a daughter, who was named Silva, the Latin word for forest.
The 480-square-foot cabin was named Arctic Mountain House and billed as a big-game lodge for hunters. Mr. Johansson earned a pilot’s licence to fly bush planes. He also trapped food in the surrounding Mackenzie Mountains.
In summer, he lived aboard an Arctic fur-trading ship, the North Star of Herschel Island, which had been built in 1935 for a pair of Inuvialuit fox trappers. The schooner had been abandoned for nearly a decade on Banks Island. Mr. Johansson refitted the boat, adding a diesel engine. After he was hired by a company seeking to survey the Beaufort Sea for oil deposits, he added bunks, a camp stove and a portable head.
He also worked with the Geological Survey of Canada to study the Polar Continental Shelf and, years later, with his wife and child aboard, delivered workers and supplies as the International Boundary Commission blazed a trail to mark the B.C. and Alaska border. The skipper was chartered to find original border monuments on shore marking the water boundary.
In 1973, the young family left Inuvik bound for Vancouver. The North Star got as far as a fjord near the town of Teller on the Bering Strait, when a gale warning convinced him to winter in the remote community. Tractors hauled the boat out of the water and the family rented a waterfront house. A month later, a ferocious storm washed gravel from the beach over the roof of the house and they nearly drowned. Mr. Johansson took his family to high ground before returning to the beach to rescue the boat, which was in danger of drifting away. He threw out both anchors and rode out the storm. They continued the southward journey the following summer.
In 1982, Mr. Johansson was recruited by John Bockstoce, a wealthy American historian and archaeologist, to refurbish a 18-metre steel-hulled cutter for northern service. The skipper dismantled an air-conditioning system, replacing it with a diesel heater and a wood-burning stove also capable of burning sea blubber. The vessel, originally called Pacifier, was renamed Belvedere, after a famous northern whaler.
“I gave him a free hand to fit it out as he felt,” Mr. Bockstoce said recently. “He just knew what was needed in the north. I had a guy who could make anything out of any material available.”
For six summers, Mr. Johansson captained the Belvedere on expeditions to cross the Northwest Passage from west to east, only to be turned back by treacherous ice, retreating to home port at Tuktoyaktuk in the Northwest Territories. Finally, in 1988, the Belvedere traversed James Ross Strait, Franklin Strait, Lancaster Sound and Davis Strait to arrive at Holsteinsborg (now Sisimiut) on the west coast of Greenland, becoming the first private yacht to complete the passage.
In his many years spent at sea, Mr. Johansson contemplated the arts, notably dance and ballet. In Victoria, he incorporated a non-profit dance society and tinkered with an instrument consisting of a long pole on a wheeled fulcrum handled by a trained operator that allowed dancers to seemingly float in the air.
“He had a question,” his daughter, Silva Johansson, said. “How can the human form express universal stories of nature and human experience with gravity as a barrier? ‘Let’s break that,’ he said.”
He called the technique permitted by his machine excedere saltatio – dance exceeding limitations. The ES Dance instrument premiered in Victoria in 1992 and has since been used in several theatrical productions, including Peter Pan and Fiddler on the Roof. With proper lighting, the machine, technique and choreography make it appear as if dancers are leaping beyond human capability.
His productions aired on television on the CBC and Bravo Canada. Mr. Johansson won regional and international choreography prizes and was nominated for a Dora Award in 2005. His other honours included being elected a Fellow of the Royal Canadian Geographic Society in 1979 and named a member of the Order of Canada in 1993, primarily for his reindeer husbandry. He received the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal in 2002 and Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012.
Mr. Johansson, who died of a heart attack in his sleep in Victoria on Oct. 17, leaves daughters Asa Johansson of Sweden, and Silva Johansson of Ucluelet, B.C. He was predeceased by an older brother, Alf. (The status of his younger brother in Sweden is unknown by the Canadian side of the family.) He also leaves both ex-wives.
Mr. Johansson was in good health for most of his life, although he had hip replacement surgery some years ago. X-rays revealed he still had shrapnel in his left buttock from being shot more than a half-century earlier.