Police have identified a person who died after swimming near the island at Guelph Lake over the weekend as a 14-year-old from Mississauga, Ont.

Provincial police say they were called to the Guelph Lake Conservation Area around 6:15 p.m. Sunday on reports of a swimmer in distress.

They say the swimmer was found around 7:30 p.m. and died later in hospital.

Police say it’s the second time a person has died after swimming near the island in the last few weeks.

They say the body of another swimmer was recovered from the lake just over two weeks ago.

Police say that 21-year-old swimmer had been seen in distress about nine metres from shore.