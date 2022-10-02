Dr. Sylvia Cruess, along with her husband Dr. Richard Cruess, became an authority in the field of professionalism in medicine, which in turn led to speaking engagements around the world.Owen Egan/Joni Dufour.

Endocrinologist Dr. Sylvia Cruess was known for consistently exercising compassion and humility while taking on increasing responsibilities as she rose to a level of prominence in hospital administration that was highly unusual for a woman in 1970s Canada.

Despite the advantages bestowed by her family’s affluence, and a Vassar College education, Dr. Cruess possessed a natural reserve that frequently translated into expressions of mild surprise when honours came her way. One such honour was the opportunity to run the Metabolic Day Centre at Montreal’s Royal Victoria Hospital, a hospital connected with the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) and the first facility in Canada devoted to the ambulatory care of patients with diabetes and other endocrine disorders. For 10 years Dr. Cruess successfully oversaw the improvement of care and services offered by the centre.

Her gender never stood in her way. “I did get one of two comments about why I wasn’t home cooking, but on the whole it was very accepting,” she said. In 1978 she was presented with another challenging opportunity: Given her proven leadership skills, she was asked if she would consider taking over as medical director at the Royal Victoria, a first for a woman at a secular-run institution in Quebec, and possibly the first such administrative role for a woman in Canada.

Initially surprised by the offer, she accepted. This new position would become a forerunner to the title “director of professional services,” which she held until 1995.

Years later, after many international honours and prestigious awards from the medical community had been heaped on her, and upon learning she had been named an officer of the Order of Canada for her lifetime contribution to medicine, she reacted with a typically modest, “Me? Really?”

A fit woman of above average height and intellectual vigour, Dr. Cruess lived to the age of 92 when complications following hip surgery led to her death on Sept. 8 in Montreal. The American born-and-raised doctor had learned passable French and considered herself to be a true Montrealer. Even during the turbulent separatist years of the mid-1970s, when anglophones fled the province in droves, Dr. Cruess remained loyal to her adopted home.

Diplomatic, with an innate respect for differing opinions, Dr. Cruess was once informally invited by the Union of Hospital Workers to attend a union meeting. The request was unusual since it was during a bitter strike by workers who nevertheless remained concerned for the state of patients. They liked and trusted Dr. Cruess, who knew every orderly in the hospital by name and could report on how patients were faring. She readily agreed to attend, albeit accompanied by a male companion in case emotions ran to violence. Her soothing manner and listening skills helped ensure that the meeting resolved amicably.

She spent her final years at the Royal Victoria Hospital as an administrator before embarking upon another career with her husband, Dr. Richard Cruess, an orthopedic surgeon and dean of the Faculty of Medicine at McGill University. Also admitted to the Order of Canada, he ranks as a companion, the order’s highest level.

After both doctors retired in 1995 they became busier than ever. An intended year-long sabbatical at both Princeton University in New Jersey, and Oxford University in England studying professionalism in medicine turned into a 25-year project. The idea was the brainchild of the female Dr. Cruess.

She had noted that “professionalism,” the ethical code that guarantees physicians’ competence, integrity and provision of altruistic service, was not emphasized by the medical establishment. Dr. Cruess persuaded her husband that this needed to change. Together, they published more than 80 papers in peer-reviewed journals and established their authority as experts in the field which in turn led to speaking engagements around the world.

“Professionalism is at the heart of what patients want from their physicians,” Dr. Richard Cruess explained, while also admitting the concept was difficult to assess and quantify. “Naturally, patients want medical expertise but they also want compassion, listening, and consideration including respect for [the patient’s] decision-making about their own health care.” He added, “Another aspect of professionalism is a doctor’s respect for colleagues. Teamwork wasn’t a big deal when Sylvia and I went into medicine. It’s a team sport now. You have to work with other people of exceptional knowledge and that’s a relatively new requirement. Professionalism has to manifest in who you are. Or who you become.”

Today, the teaching of professionalism is a requirement for accreditation both at medical schools and residency training within the English-speaking world.

“They have had an impact not only at McGill, but nationally and internationally in helping people be aware of the importance of teaching professionalism and supporting professional identity formation among our learners. They have also been significant role models to all of us,” Dr. Yvonne Steinert said in 2020, when the pair retired, in an interview with Gillian Woodford for a McGill University magazine. Dr. Steinert is professor of family medicine and health sciences education, the Richard and Sylvia Cruess Chair in Medical Education and founding director of the Institute of Health Sciences Education.

“There is virtually no aspect of medicine’s modern day professionalism movement they have not led,” noted Frederic W. Hafferty, professor of medical education at the Mayo Clinic in the United States.

In recognition of their contribution to McGill, the university established the Richard and Sylvia Cruess Chair in medical education. The MUHC named its principal lecture hall/amphitheatre in their honour.

Being inseparable, both at work and home, for most of their 70 years together was seldom a problem for the Cruesses. “Our marriage was magic,” Dr. Richard Cruess said. “We had discussions in which we disagreed but in all those years we never once fought. I like raisin pie. She liked pecan pie. That was about as tough as it got. It was part of our shtick, part of our charisma. Nobody talks about Dick Cruess, or Sylvia Cruess, it’s always either ‘The Cruesses’ or ‘Dick and Sylvia.’”

The couple met at medical school during their early 20s and waited, at the behest of parents who were supporting them financially, to delay marriage. In the social convention of the day, their engagement was announced in the New York Times. The ceremony eventually took place on May 30, 1953, when both partners were 23 years old. The marriage produced two sons: Leigh in 1958 and Andrew in 1961.

Sylvia Cruess (née Robinson) was the youngest of three children. She was born on Feb. 13, 1930, to architect Alexander Cochrane Robinson and Marjorie Woods Robinson in Cleveland, Ohio. The family were firm believers in education, good manners, and respect for others. After high school, Sylvia attended Vassar College where she majored in biology and graduated with a B.A.

She intended to work in conservation but decided that a science background would be equally useful in the field of medicine. She graduated from Columbia University in 1955 with an MD and a Princeton-trained husband who also graduated with an MD in the same year.

The couple were afraid they would be assigned to residency programs in different U.S. cities so Richard Cruess, a Canadian from London, Ont., suggested they move to Montreal where McGill University was affiliated with the grand old dame of hospitals, the Royal Victoria. Dr. Sylvia Cruess completed her postgraduate training in endocrinology in Montreal as well as at Bellevue Hospital and New York University. During this period her husband spent two years, from 1957 to ’59, serving with the Navy Medical Corps of the U.S Naval reserve. In 1963, the Cruesses made their move to Montreal to settle permanently and embark on their illustrious careers.

Family life for the Cruesses in Quebec was as perfect as a Christmas card. Winters afforded time to ski on Mont Tremblant while summers allowed idyllic days of fishing at their cottage. Dr. Sylvia Cruess was excellent at fishing, and good at mechanics. Both she and her husband were adept at whipping up gourmet meals for close friends.

One of those close friends was former governor-general David Johnston, whose family owned a condominium close to the Cruesses and whose children skied together. Mr. Johnston said the Cruesses were “the best kind of friends you can imagine.” Après-ski, the families enjoyed what their kids called “super soup” composed of leftovers with something extra added for flavour.

“Sylvia was always well organized, with very high standards. Whatever she produced in the kitchen was simply a delight and in terms of the patients, and the hospital and other trainees who came under her spell, they were better for those skills as well,” Mr. Johnston said.

Having retired from McGill with the title of associate professor of medicine, Dr. Sylvia Cruess was stunned to learn, at age 75, that she had been appointed to a full professorship for adding significantly to the international reputation of the university.

“I don’t know of anybody who makes full professor when they’re 75 years old,” Dr. Richard Cruess said. Upon receiving the news, his wife responded with a delighted, incredulous “No!”

Dr. Sylvia Cruess leaves her husband, Dr. Richard Cruess; sons, Leigh and Andrew; and grandchildren, Jim, Lauren, Andrew and Caroline.