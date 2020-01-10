 Skip to main content

Canada

Talbot makes 42 saves as Flames double up Wild 2-1

Donna Spencer
Calgary, Alberta, Canada
The Canadian Press
Calgary Flames defenceman Mark Giordano (left) controls the puck as Minnesota Wild defenceman Matt Dumba defends. The Flames beat the Wild 2-1 on Jan. 9, 2020.

Johnny Gaudreau scored the winning goal for the Calgary Flames in a 2-1 win over the visiting Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Derek Ryan also scored for the Flames (24-17-5) in their fourth win in a row.

Calgary remained tied for third in the Pacific Division with the Edmonton Oilers, who were 4-2 winners Thursday in Montreal.

The Flames are at home to the Oilers on Saturday.

Calgary goaltender Cam Talbot made 42 saves for back-to-back wins. He repelled 32 shots in Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Mats Zuccarello countered for the Wild (20-16-6), who are 1-3-1 in their last five.

Goaltender Alex Stalock stopped 35 saves in the loss and an assist on Zuccarello’s goal.

Gaudreau scored the eventual game winner at 9:38 of the second period on a give-and-go with Sean Monahan.

Gaudreau corralled Monahan’s pass with his right skate blade and beat Stalock with a quick release wrister from the slot.

Trailing 1-0 and outshot 17-14 after the first period, Zuccarello pulled the visitors even 38 seconds into the second.

From behind his own net, Stalock whipped the puck up ice to Zuccarello at Calgary’s blue-line for a breakaway.

The Norwegian beat Talbot with a high wrist shot. Stalock collected his fourth career assist.

Ryan deflected a Noah Hanifin slapshot upstairs for a power-play goal at 4:39 of the opening period.

The Wild are at home to the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

