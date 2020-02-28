Talks resume between Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, B.C. and Ottawa in bid to end impasse

Talks between Wet’suwet’en Nation hereditary chiefs and senior government officials resumed Friday morning in Smithers, B.C., shifting to a local hotel from the Office of the Wet’suwet’en, a non-profit society governed by hereditary chiefs, where meetings were held Thursday afternoon.
The talks, which began Thursday and are expected to conclude today, aim to resolve a pipeline dispute that has triggered blockades and protests across the country and called into question how the British Columbia and federal governments oversee resource development in regions subject to unresolved land claims, including most of B.C.
A group of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs opposed to Coastal GasLink’s $6.6-billion natural gas pipeline had invited Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and B.C. Premier John Horgan to meet in Wet’suwet’en traditional territory. In a statement Thursday, the chiefs said they welcomed a meeting with senior federal and provincial ministers as a “first step” toward a peaceful resolution of the dispute.
“What we’ve all done, the chiefs and Minister Bennett and myself have come in with an open heart, an open mind. And we’re exploring the art of the possible, and that I think, that’s promising,” Scott Fraser, B.C.’s minister of Indigenous relations and reconciliation, told reporters on Friday morning.
“It is up to us to be here to listen to the Wet’suwet’en leadership here,” said Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett.
The talks are expected to touch on issues of Indigenous rights and title.
The Wet’suwet’en have sought to clarify their rights and title to 22,000 square kilometres of traditional territory for decades, most notably through a court case that resulted in a landmark 1997 decision by the Supreme Court of Canada, but the issues have yet to be fully resolved.
The Wet’suwet’en Nation comprises five clans and is further organized among 13 houses, each with a hereditary chief position (four are currently vacant). There are no “clan chiefs,” but eight hereditary chiefs spanning all five clans are opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline.
All eight of those chiefs were expected to attend today’s meetings, which are closed to media and the public.
Former NDP MP Nathan Cullen, who has been serving as a liaison between the B.C. government and hereditary chiefs since late January, said the Wet’suwet’en Nation’s unceded traditional territory has been the focus of the meetings.
“It seems to me that the underlying issue has always been the acknowledgement of Wet’suwet’en rights and title of these 22,000 square kilometres,” Mr. Cullen said in an interview on Thursday night. “Everyone will look to see what progress gets made.”
Also Friday, the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake is proposing that its Peacekeepers head up a temporary Indigenous police force to patrol Wet’suwet’en territory in British Columbia.
Grand Chief Joseph Norton says the measure would allow the RCMP to withdraw from the area as hereditary chiefs and government representatives work to negotiate an end to a pipeline dispute.
The talks in Smithers come amid widespread economic impacts of pipeline-related blockades.
Rail delays have caused a backup of ships and cargo at Canada’s main ports, Halifax, Vancouver and Montreal.
Atlantic Container Line last week stopped its twice-weekly calls at the Port of Halifax, citing the lack of train service in and out of the Atlantic gateway.
At the Port of Vancouver, Canada’s busiest export terminal, the protests have made worse the slowdowns and backlogs caused by global trade tensions, recent landslides in B.C., and the outbreak of Covid-19, which has slowed factory output in China.
More than 20 ships have cancelled calls at the Port of Vancouver as result of the Covid-19 virus, which has reduced Chinese demand for Canadian coal and prolonged the holiday shutdown of Chinese factories.
“There is no doubt the blockades are having an impact,” said Robin Silvester, chief executive officer of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. “But other things like the corona virus, are also having an impact.”
There 52 ships at anchor at the port on Friday morning, more than the usual 30 or 40, awaiting cargo stalled by the blockades. Thirty-one of there are grain ships, according to port data, a sign shipments have slowed amid a scarcity of propane farmers use to dry their crops before shipping, Mr. Silvester said.
- With a file from Canadian Press
