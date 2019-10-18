 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Unifor offers binding arbitration for wage impasse, Saskatchewan Crowns say no

REGINA
The Associated Press
From October 19-21, The Globe and Mail is offering complimentary access to all our election, news and business coverage. Learn more
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

SaskTel employee Tanya Adair, left, walks with colleagues along a picket line near a SaskTel building on Lorne Street in downtown Regina on Oct. 4, 2019.

Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

The union representing 5,000 striking Saskatchewan Crown workers is offering to resolve the outstanding dispute over pay with binding arbitration, but the government says no.

Unifor national president Jerry Dias says an agreement has been reached on all non-monetary issues.

He says there is an impasse over the government’s offer of a five per cent pay increase over five years starting in the third year, which the union says amounts to a two-year wage freeze.

Story continues below advertisement

Dias sent a letter to Premier Scott Moe offering to send outstanding money issues to binding arbitration using a third-party arbitrator acceptable to both sides.

“We are expecting an expeditious response because the quicker you get back and agree that this makes sense because we are clearly at an impasse, our members will go back to work and we’ll let a third party make the final and binding decision,” Dias said Friday in front of a crowd of striking workers.

“There’s no way that this thing should take more than a couple of months in order to have several hearings, put together the economic arguments and move forward.”

Moe’s office responded by forwarding a statement by Blair Swystun, President and CEO of Crown Investments Corporation.

“The Crowns will not be agreeing to binding arbitration,” Swystun wrote. “We believe agreements can be reached by continuing to bargain in good faith.”

Talks resumed Friday between the union and six Crown corporations including SaskPower and SaskTel after workers walked off the job two weeks ago.

Last week, the Saskatchewan Water Security Agency reached a tentative deal with Unifor Local 820, which has 138 members.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter