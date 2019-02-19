 Skip to main content

Canada ‘Tallest moose’ war becomes battle of bands as Canadians answer Norwegian ditty

Moose Jaw, Sask.
The Canadian Press
The Mac the Moose statue in Moose Jaw, Sask.

TOURISM MOOSE JAW/The New York Times News Service

Moose Jaw’s moose war with a Norwegian town is hitting new heights.

Last week, the Norwegian band Ganic Vimarida released a song that called for a truce between the two communities that have been vying for the title of the world’s tallest moose statue.

The song suggests neither Moose Jaw nor Stor-Elvdal should care who has the tallest moose, and the singer suggests there be a truce.

Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie says “No Way Norway,” and now has support from a Nova Scotia band that has posted a rebuttal song on Facebook.

The rivalry started when it was revealed that the town of Stor-Elvdal had a silvery moose sculpture that was taller than Moose Jaw’s Mac the Moose by 30 centimetres.

Tolmie has said he’s open to conversations about twinning the communities and building relations over the sculptures, but says plans still involve making Mac taller.

