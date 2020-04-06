Tam offers new advice: wear a non-medical mask when shopping or using public transit

Open this photo in gallery Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday April 1, 2020. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer has new advice for Canadians: wear a non-medical face mask to help cut down the spread of the virus when you are in situations where you can’t ensure proper physical distance from strangers.

Dr. Theresa Tam said this would help in scenarios such as riding public transit or when shopping in the grocery store.

Dr. Tam, speaking at a noon briefing in Ottawa Monday, said this measure is now being advised to help cut down on transmission where Canadians are infected by the virus but are asymptomatic or presymptomatic.

“Our collective scientific knowledge of COVID-19 continues to grow,” she said.

“It is clear that transmission of the virus is happening more often than previously recognized from infected people right before they develop symptoms,” she said. “This is called presymptomic transmission.”

She said the same goes for people who never develop symptoms: the asymptomatic.

“A non-medical mask can reduce the chance of your respiratory droplets coming into contact with others or land[ing] on services,” Theresa Tam said.

The announcement Monday represents a new decisions from medical experts in Canada.

“With this emerging information, the special advisory committee on COVID-19 has come to a consensus that wearing a non-medical mask, even if you have no symptoms, is an additional measure that you can take to protect others around you in situations where physical distancing is difficult to maintain.”

The chief public health officer said as of Monday morning there were 15,822 COVID-19 cases in Canada and 293 deaths.

She said “most concerning” are the new outbreaks in hospitals and long-term care facilities in several provinces.

“As well we are hearing of young people being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and people as young as in their 20s dying of the disease,” she said.

Dr. Tam urged Canadians not to turn to medical masks for this preventive measure recommended Monday.

More than 339,000 people in Canada have been tested to date with about 5 per cent confirmed as positive.

Dr. Tam emphasized this new advice does not confer better protection on the mask user, but is recommended to protect others.

Dr. Tam said this new advice is not an official recommendation but a “permissive statement” suggesting what could help reduce transmission.

