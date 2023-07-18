Open this photo in gallery: Lawyer Lawrence Greenspon and Tamara Lich attend the Public Order Emergency Commission in Ottawa, on Nov 3, 2022.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The lawyer for “Freedom Convoy” organizer Tamara Lich is warning the court that the upcoming trial on her criminal charges should not put the entire convoy on trial.

Lich was a figurehead of the demonstrations that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks in 2022 in protest against COVID-19 public health restrictions and the Liberal government.

She and her fellow organizer, Chris Barber, were both arrested the day before hundreds of police officers in tactical gear moved in to remove protesters from the roads around Parliament Hill.

The pair have been co-accused of mischief, obstructing police and counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation.

Lich’s lawyer Lawrence Greenspon and Ontario Court Justice Heather Perkins-McVey agreed the case has the potential to get out of control if the evidence isn’t carefully tailored to the specific charges of the accused.

The trial is expected to begin Sept. 5.