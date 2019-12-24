 Skip to main content

Canada

Tatar, Danault each score a pair of goals as the Canadiens ground Jets 6-2

Judy Owen
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
The Canadian Press
Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor is checked by Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber after goaltender Carey Price made the save on a breakaway. The Habs beat the Jets 6-2 on Dec. 23, 2019.

FRED GREENSLADE/The Canadian Press

Tomas Tatar and Phillip Danault each scored a pair of goals as the Montreal Canadiens won their fourth straight game in Winnipeg with a 6-2 victory over the Jets on Monday.

Max Domi and Artturi Lehkonen both contributed a goal and assist for the Canadiens, who won for the sixth time in eight games. Brendan Gallagher had a pair of assists.

Carey Price stopped 27 shots for Montreal (18-13-6), which last lost in Winnipeg on March 5, 2016. The crowd at Bell MTS Place included plenty of fans wearing Canadiens’ jerseys.

Kyle Connor and Patrik Laine scored for the Jets (21-14-2), who have lost their past three home games. Mark Scheifele assisted on both goals.

Laurent Brossoit made 42 saves for Winnipeg, which is 2-4-0 in its past six games.

Winnipeg scored the game’s first goal, but Montreal responded with four straight goals and led 5-2 after the second period.

Laine had a goal erased after an offside coach’s challenge nine minutes into the first period, but Connor scored his 15th goal of the season at 11:30 on the power play.

Tatar notched his 14th goal at 15:06 of the first with the man advantage and then banged home his second of the game at even strength just 1:32 later to make it 2-1.

Montreal outshot Winnipeg 17-16 in the first period, and then 17-6 in the second.

Danault’s first goal at 4:37 of the second came after Brossoit mishandled the puck. It went to Gallagher, who whirled around and shot it, and Danault batted in the rebound.

Danault’s 10th goal of the season came seconds after a face-off to stretch the lead to 4-1 at 8:56.

Laine fired a wrist shot past Price to squeeze the gap to 4-2 at 16:14, but a Winnipeg turnover led to Domi’s goal off a rebound with 40 seconds left in the middle frame.

Domi has three goals and three assists during a four-game point streak.

Laine has five goals in his past five games. Scheifele has racked up eight goals and seven assists in his past 10 outings.

A Winnipeg defensive turnover led to Lehkonen’s goal at 11:08 of the third. He has a goal and four assists during a three-game run.

Winnipeg hosts the defending Stanley Cup-champion St. Louis Blues on Friday. Montreal’s next game is on the road Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

