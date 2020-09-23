Tax Court judge accused of pressuring U of T law school not to hire human-rights scholar identified

Open this photo in gallery The University of Toronto's St. George Campus is seen in a July 27, 2013, file photo. JENNIFER ROBERTS/The Globe and Mail

The Tax Court judge who allegedly contacted the University of Toronto’s law school over the appointment of a human-rights director – sparking complaints of judicial interference and a loss of academic freedom – is David Spiro, a 1987 graduate of the school with deep family connections to the university.

Justice Spiro is alleged to have contacted a member of the University of Toronto law school’s fundraising team to object to the hiring of Valentina Azarova for the job of director of the International Human Rights Program. Dr. Azarova, who is originally from Russia and now lives in Europe, has published articles in legal journals about Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories.

Justice Spiro is identified in a document prepared by Audrey Macklin, a professor who chaired the law school’s hiring committee for the post. The document, obtained by The Globe and Mail, refers to the Tax Court judge as DS. The Globe and Mail has confirmed with a source it is Justice Spiro. The source asked not to be identified, because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Justice Spiro was a fundraising adviser to the law school before Justice Minister David Lametti appointed him to the Tax Court on April 15, 2019. His extended family has donated tens of millions of dollars to research, patient care and scholarships at the university and its affiliated hospitals.

The law school’s decision this month to shut down the hiring process for the human-rights directorship has prompted criticism internationally, from law professors in Israel and Britain who served as references for Dr. Azarova, and internally, from two former human-rights directors, two members of the three-member hiring committee, alumni and some professors. Amnesty International is calling for an independent external review.

The Globe and Mail attempted to reach Justice Spiro through the Tax Court. Sophie Matte, the executive legal counsel to Chief Justice Eugene Rossiter, responded that the court “will not comment on this matter.”

In Prof. Macklin’s account of the hiring process, law dean Edward Iacobucci acknowledged that Dr. Azarova’s work on the subject of Israel and Palestine was “an issue,” though one that was not necessary to address because he had two other concerns – the difficulty of hiring a non-Canadian in a timely way, and Dr. Azarova’s proposal that she work from Europe during parts of summers.

Prof. Macklin’s document is titled, “Chronology of Events Relating to IHRP search process.” It refers frequently to discussions with assistant dean Alexis Archbold, one of three members of the hiring committee. Prof. Macklin, who joined the law faculty in 2000, has declined repeated requests to speak with The Globe.

During the week of July 20, the chronology says, VA – Valentina Azarova – was selected as “first choice.” On Aug. 21, Ms. Archbold is quoted as saying: “Continuing to have positive discussions with Valentina.” Prof. Macklin then notes: “Trying to sort out immigration/employment issues; [I had earlier recommended spousal sponsorship] – university proposes hiring her as independent contractor until work permit sorted out.” There is a notation on Sept. 1 that Dr. Azarova would like to be in Europe for part of the summer. Prof. Macklin remarked in her notes that if the university agrees to it, it should be for only one year.

Then, on Sept. 4, Prof. Macklin notes for the first time an alleged contact from a Tax Court judge, and expresses her hope that the law school’s dean, Mr. Iacobucci, would hold firm.

Prof. Macklin’s entry for that day reads, in full: “a. Assistant Dean contacts me: the director of alumni/advancement (I think Jennifer Lancaster but I’m not sure) received a call from an alum about VA, regarding VA’s Israel/Palestine work. b. The alum is a tax judge (DS) and told the alum/advancement staff member that he intended to call Ed. c. I expressed my alarm and I expressed the hope that Ed would not be influenced by intervention by an alum on U of T hiring.”

The university describes Ms. Lancaster as the law school’s assistant dean of advancement, a senior fundraising role. The Globe left messages for Ms. Lancaster and Ms. Archbold. The university’s media relations team responded on their behalf, saying the hiring process is confidential, and declining to respond directly when asked whether a Tax Court judge had contacted Ms. Lancaster or any other member of the fundraising team.

Two days after the alleged contact from Justice Spiro, the hiring unravelled. A Sept. 6 entry in Prof. Macklin’s chronology says: “a. Ed contacts me to inform me that hiring cannot go ahead. B. Explains his concerns re: employment/immigration issue and VA’s request to be absent during summer.” According to the chronology, the dean said that the university’s proposal to hire Dr. Azarova as an independent contractor until her immigration status was secured was “improper, no way this could be done (he consulted with VP Human Resources & Equity etc.)” He also was “offended” that Dr. Azarova wanted to be absent during summers, the document says.

Prof. Macklin, whose research areas include citizenship and immigration, said Dr. Azarova’s immigration issue could be addressed by spousal sponsorship, because “her husband is Canadian (even under COVID she can enter as his spouse).” She added: “Not VA’s fault if University proposing something that is inappropriate – can find another solution.” She also said the university could simply take the summer issue off the table.

That same day, Prof. Macklin records that she raised the issue of the Israeli occupation with the dean.

"Me: concerned that her work on Israeli occupation is an issue here – her Israel/Palestine work is well within zone of legitimate, professional legal analysis regarding the occupation.

"Ed: it is an issue, but given the other 2 issues, I don’t need to get to 3rd issue.”

Mr. Iacobucci said in a statement to the law faculty which he shared with the news media that no job was offered to Dr. Azarova, and that it was “untrue and objectionable” to assert that outside interference played a role in decision-making on the directorship. He did not deny that a judge had contacted the school. Dr. Azarova says she had accepted an offer from the school and was negotiating its terms when the process was stopped. Prof. Macklin has declined to speak with The Globe.

Justice Spiro was an adviser to the law school’s fundraising campaign, known as the Campaign for Excellence Without Barriers. It had a $30-million goal, with $20-million specifically for bursaries and financial aid for students, and legal clinics, mental health initiatives and other programs. The school also lists him as a donor, in the $25,000 to $99,999 category; it also lists a charity named for his parents, the Tauba and Solomon Spiro Family Foundation, in the same category. The school describes Justice Spiro as having contributed to a pro bono program that teaches law students to represent low-income taxpayers at the Tax Court.

Justice Spiro is also a former member of the board of directors of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, an advocacy group, and a member of the Tanenbaum extended family, which is known for its philanthropy.

His maternal grandmother, Anne Tanenbaum, endowed two research chairs at the university’s medical school and chairs at four hospitals the university describes as “fully affiliated.” Her estate, along with the Lawrence and Judith Tanenbaum Family Charity Foundation, contributed $5-million toward the university’s Jewish studies program, now called the Anne Tanenbaum Centre for Jewish Studies.

His uncle and aunt, Larry and Judy Tanenbaum, donated $35-million to the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute at an affiliated hospital. Another uncle, Joey Tanenbaum, helped endow the university’s Bahen-Tanenbaum Chair in Civil Engineering, and with his wife Toby supported civil engineering scholarships. His parents' family foundation has given money to programs at affiliated hospitals.

Justice Spiro describes his two grandfathers, Max Tanenbaum and Rabbi Joshua Spiro, as inspirational figures. Rabbi Spiro, who arrived in Canada during the Great Depression, worked tirelessly for his family and “to save his fellow Jews from the flames of the Holocaust,” Justice Spiro wrote in an autobiographical note posted on the website of the Jewish Federation of Greater Toronto.

“As the grandson of those two inspiring Jewish leaders, I am fortunate to have had such outstanding role models to guide me.”

At least two law professors, Leslie Green of Queen’s University, and Craig Scott of Osgoode Hall in Toronto, have written letters to the Canadian Judicial Council urging it to investigate the conduct of the Tax Court judge, unnamed when they wrote their letters.

Prof. Macklin resigned as chair of the hiring committee, and a second member of the committee, Vincent Wong, resigned from his paying job as research associate in the human rights program. A three-member advisory board to the program also resigned, and an alumni association’s co-chairs demanded Mr. Iacobucci respect the hiring committee’s decision.

