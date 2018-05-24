TD, RBC report strong second-quarter results

Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canada’s second-biggest lender by market value, on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings which were ahead of market expectations, benefiting from a strong performance at its domestic retail business. See the full story here.
Meanwhile, Royal Bank of Canada, Canada’s biggest lender by market value, on Thursday posted an 11 per cent rise in its second-quarter earnings, helped by strong growth at its wealth management and retail businesses. See the full story here.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.