TD, RBC report strong second-quarter results

Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canada’s second-biggest lender by market value, on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings which were ahead of market expectations, benefiting from a strong performance at its domestic retail business. See the full story here.

Meanwhile, Royal Bank of Canada, Canada’s biggest lender by market value, on Thursday posted an 11 per cent rise in its second-quarter earnings, helped by strong growth at its wealth management and retail businesses. See the full story here.