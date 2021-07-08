Teacher charged in teen’s drowning shouldn’t be held to ‘optimal’ standard: defence

Open this photo in gallery Fifteen-year-old Jeremiah Perry drowned on a school-run camping trip in 2017. Handout

Defence lawyers for a Toronto teacher charged in the drowning death of a teenage student argue he shouldn’t be held to a higher standard than the “average parent” in assessing the care and supervision he provided.

Nicholas Mills has pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death in connection with the drowning of 15-year-old Jeremiah Perry on a school canoe trip.

Prosecutors allege Mills neglected or ignored safety rules in planning and leading the July 2017 trip to Algonquin Provincial Park.

Story continues below advertisement

The teacher has acknowledged he did not follow some rules he felt did not align with industry standards or common practice.

But he has maintained the trip was safe, and had stricter safety requirements in place than similar excursions in the private sector.

In its closing submissions today, the defence says while Mills’s behaviour is “not immune from criticism,” it is also “nowhere near criminal.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.