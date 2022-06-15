Chelsea Cardno, 31, is shown in this undated handout photo. The missing woman was last seen leaving her home in Kelowna, B.C., to walk her dog JJ near the Mission Greenway.RCMP/The Canadian Press

A search is under way for a woman who has not been seen since setting out for a walk near a surging creek that is now causing localized flooding in Kelowna, B.C.

Kelowna RCMP say 31-year-old Chelsea Cardno left her home at around 8 a.m., and was planning to walk through the Mission Greenway bordering Mission Creek.

Cardno’s white BMW was found parked near the greenway but there has been no sign of her or her German shepherd dog, JJ.

Search and rescue crews, backed by an RCMP helicopter and an RCMP forensic identification team searched the area Tuesday and were continuing their efforts through Wednesday.

Search teams are concerned because they rescued overturned kayakers at the mouth of Mission Creek while searching for Cardno and they urge any civilian searchers to stay away from the banks of the swollen creek.

Cardno is described as 4′11′ in height, 108 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue or grey cap, a bright red puffy jacket, sweatpants and black lace-up style army boots.

