Technical issue temporarily disrupts phone service across Atlantic Canada, including 9-1-1 calls

The RCMP says technical problems affected telephone service across Atlantic Canada this morning and prevented 9-1-1 calls from functioning properly in the region.

Police say phone service was restored around 10:30 a.m.

Bell Aliant spokeswoman Isabelle Boulet said today a network issue impacted wireless and land line voice services for some customers in Atlantic Canada.

She says staff are investigating the cause.

Police departments posted notices on social media with alternate phone numbers to call in case of emergency.

New Brunswick RCMP tweeted that a public Alert Ready message had been requested, but telephone service was restored before it was sent out.

