Canada

Teen accused in death of Hamilton boy faces new charges in connection with unrelated incident

HAMILTON
The Canadian Press

Police say a teen charged in a fatal stabbing of 14-year-old boy in Hamilton faces new charges in connection with an unrelated incident.

Hamilton police say the teen, who cannot be named because he is a youth, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement and two counts of uttering threats.

The teen appeared in court today to face the new charges while also appearing for the first-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of 14-year-old Devan Bracci-Selvey in early October.

Police say another youth came forward in November with allegations of a serious assault.

They allege one teen assaulted the other teen with a weapon in June 2017, then threatened and held the victim against his will.

Police allege the teen threatened the alleged victim in another incident in January 2019.

