Police monitor the situation at Charles P. Allen High School, in Halifax, on March 20.Riley Smith/The Canadian Press

A 15-year-old student accused of stabbing two staff members at a Halifax-area high school earlier this week will remain in custody following a bail hearing today.

A spokeswoman for the Nova Scotia Prosecution Service says the teen consented to being kept in jail and will return to court next month.

The accused, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces 11 charges, including two counts of attempted murder.

The spokeswoman says the accused is to return to court April 13 for election and plea.

The teen was arrested Monday, and police say he was also treated for stab wounds following the alleged attack at Charles P. Allen High School, in suburban Bedford, N.S.

In a tweet Wednesday, the principal at the high school said the two staff members had been released from hospital.