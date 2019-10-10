 Skip to main content

Canada

Teen arrested in stabbing of son of former Montreal Canadiens player

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
A male teenager suspected in the stabbing of the son of a former Montreal Canadiens hockey player was arrested by Montreal police on Wednesday.

The victim in the case is Nicolas Poulin, a former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League player with the Sherbrooke Phoenix.

The stabbing took place last August in north-end Montreal when Poulin sustained a neck injury. In interviews granted in the days after the attack, Poulin said the knife passed within a millimetre of his carotid artery.

If his artery had been struck, the 22-year-old, who played for McGill University last season, could have lost his life.

Police say the victim and the alleged assailant had met over the sale of a cellphone, arranging the evening meeting through an online site.

Poulin is the son of former NHL player Patrick Poulin, who played professionally between 1991 and 2002 with the Montreal Canadiens, Hartford Whalers, Chicago Blackhawks and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Montreal police say the accused teen, who cannot be named because he is a minor, is expected to appear in youth court Thursday.

