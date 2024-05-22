Teen boy among three dead after Montreal alley fight, police search for suspects

Montreal police say three young people, including a 15-year-old boy, have died after a fight broke out in an alley Tuesday night.

Police were called at around 7 p.m. Tuesday to an alley in the city’s Plateau-Mont-Royal district where officers found three people who had been injured by a sharp object.

The male victims, ages 15, 23 and 25, were taken to hospital in critical condition, and this morning police confirmed that all three had died.

The suspects fled before police arrived, and no arrests have been made.

Investigators are checking surveillance cameras and seeking witnesses.

Police spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant said the deaths are the city’s 14th, 15th and 16th homicides of 2024.