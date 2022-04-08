Police in New Brunswick say a 15-year-old is in custody following reports Friday of an armed person at a school in Saint John.

The Saint John Police Force said the boy was arrested without incident and an imitation firearm was found near where he was taken into custody.

They said a plainclothes officer spotted the suspect running from the Simonds High School area shortly after noon. No injuries were reported.

The accused was charged with possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace and released to his guardians on an undertaking to appear in court on June 1.

The school had been placed on lockdown after the initial reports of an armed person, but police tweeted at around 12:30 that the lockdown was lifted.

Simonds High School is about eight kilometres northeast of downtown Saint John.

