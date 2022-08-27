The Canadian Press

A 16-year-old boy in Calgary is dead after police say the vehicle he was a passenger in, which was allegedly driven by a 14-year-old, crashed early Saturday.

Investigators say they believe the Toyota 4Runner made a sharp left turn on a gravel road, lost control, and eventually came to rest on its right side.

The passenger died in hospital, while the 14-year-old boy who police say was driving suffered minor injuries.

Police say he was arrested for outstanding warrants and remains in custody, and that charges against him are pending in relation to the crash.

They say speed is considered to be a factor in the crash, but alcohol and drugs are not.

Police say they’re still investigating and are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the crash.