Teen dead, another person injured after overnight shooting in Laval

A teenager is dead and another person is injured following an overnight shooting in Montreal’s northern suburb of Laval.

Several neighbours reported hearing gunshots around midnight near a schoolyard in the Vimont district.

Laval police officers found the young victim on the ground, as well as another injured person who was taken to hospital.

Neither of the two were known to police.

A large security perimeter was erected at the scene, allowing investigators, police dog handlers and technicians to comb through evidence.

Nobody had been arrested as of early Thursday.

