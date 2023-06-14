Police in Sudbury, Ont., say a 17-year-old boy was killed and another young person was injured in an early-morning stabbing.

Greater Sudbury Police say officers responded shortly before 3 a.m. to reports two people had been stabbed and required immediate medical attention.

Police say two youth suffering from life-threatening injuries were sent to hospital.

They say a 17-year-old died from his injuries and the second young person remained in hospital in stable condition.

Police say it’s believed they were stabbed when an altercation took place between a group of individuals.

Police say homicide investigators will be canvassing the area around Falconbridge Road and Racicot Drive, northeast of the city centre, for information and surveillance footage.