Teen facing 71 charges for alleged high-end auto thefts in Toronto

Teen facing 71 charges for alleged high-end auto thefts in Toronto

Toronto
The Canadian Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A 19-year-old Montreal man is facing dozens of charges related to an alleged car theft ring in Toronto.

Local police allege the teen was part of an operation targeting high-end, newer model Lexus and Toyota vehicles, usually taking them early in the morning.

They allege the man stole 36 vehicles in just over a month in November and December 2018.

Police estimate the value of the stolen vehicles at roughly $1.25 million.

The man now faces 71 charges, including 35 counts each of motor vehicle theft and committing an indictable offence for a criminal organization.

He’s due to appear in court to face the charges next month.

