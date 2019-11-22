 Skip to main content

Canada

Teen in critical condition after being shot by Winnipeg police during attempted armed robbery

The Canadian Press

Winnipeg police say a 16-year-old boy is in critical condition but stable after he was shot by an officer during an attempted armed robbery at a convenience store.

The teen was wounded after officers responded to a report of a holdup at the central-area store on Thursday.

Police say a suspect was still inside when they arrived, but he left through the front door as he was carrying a weapon and was shot when he refused to obey an order to drop it.

One officer suffered a minor injury.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated and released.

The Independent Investigation Unit, Manitoba’s police watchdog agency, is looking into the shooting.

