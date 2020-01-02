Teen killed, suspect in custody after stabbing at Laval park

A 15-year-old boy is dead and a 16-year-old is in custody after a stabbing in a park north of Montreal.

Laval police say the victim died in hospital after the altercation.

They say a 16-year-old is currently detained and being treated for minor injuries at a hospital.

Police say a fight broke out for an unknown reason around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, prompting neighbours to call 911.

Investigators have set up a perimeter and are combing the area with a canine unit.

Neither the victim or the suspect were known to police.

