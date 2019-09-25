 Skip to main content

Canada Teen with physical disabilities has cellphone stolen on city bus in Surrey

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Teen with physical disabilities has cellphone stolen on city bus in Surrey

Surrey, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A female suspect is shown in this undated handout photo taken from security footage. Police say a man with physical disabilities who was recently riding a bus in Surrey, B.C., had his cellphone ripped from his hand. Metro Vancouver Transit Police are looking for a female suspect in the alleged theft at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 12.

The Canadian Press

Police say a man with physical disabilities who was recently riding a bus in Surrey, B.C., had his cellphone ripped from his hand.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are looking for a female suspect in the alleged theft at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 12.

The 19-year-old man, who was in a wheelchair, was on the 96 B-Line bus in the area of 80th Avenue and King George Boulevard when police say he was approached by a woman.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the man’s iPhone 6S was ripped from his hand after a brief struggle, and he wasn’t heard by the bus driver when he attempted to yell for help.

The man was travelling to Kwantlen Polytechnic University, where police say he is enrolled in a program that helps improve his independence.

Officers who investigated the case have helped pay off the man’s outstanding debt on the stolen phone, which police say was done to help him get a replacement.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter