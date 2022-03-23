Durham police say six kids ranging in age from 12 to 16 are facing charges after allegedly forcing someone into the trunk of a stolen Subaru.

Investigators say someone reported seeing a person being stuffed into the trunk of the vehicle in north Whitby, Ont., on Tuesday night.

Police say they were able to locate the vehicle, and it stopped after a short chase.

They say they arrested four young people at the scene, and two others who ran away were arrested soon after.

All six face charges related to the allegedly stolen vehicle.

A 16-year-old from Toronto and a 15-year-old from Hamilton are also charged with two counts of forcible confinement, assault, pointing a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.