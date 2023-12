Open this photo in gallery: An Air Tindi float base in Yellowknife on Oct. 4, 2011.James MacKenzie/The Canadian Press

The military says a rescue is complete after a plane crash left 10 people, some with injuries, stranded overnight in a remote area of the Northwest Territories.

David Lavellee, a spokesman with 1 Canadian Air Division and Canadian Norad Region Headquarters, says everyone has been extracted from the site and taken to the nearby Diavik diamond mine.

More coming.