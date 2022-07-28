Jim Derksen helped found organizations such as the Canadian Disability Rights Council and the Council of Canadians with Disabilities.Courtesy of the Family

In and around Wolseley, a yoga and granola-infused neighbourhood of Winnipeg, activist Jim Derksen acquired an affectionate nickname: The Wizard of Wolseley. He was the freewheeling, mukluk-wearing, robed guy in the wheelchair with a rarely-trimmed beard and long, braided hair adorned by a stylish beret or fedora. Sophie, his equally colourful Amazonian parrot, frequently perched on the back of his wheelchair along with Mr. Derksen’s daughter, Amara, when she was a child. It was apparent to all who cared to notice that Mr. Derksen was an unconventional character. What wasn’t apparent was his dedication and the lengths he would go to improve the lives of people living with disabilities.

In 1981, while employed by the House of Commons Committee on the Disabled and the Handicapped, the ever-tenacious Mr. Derksen followed Jean Chrétien, then justice minister, into a washroom to convince him that the rights of Canadians with disabilities should be included in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Today, Section 15 of the Charter does exactly that, making Canada one of the earliest countries in the world to enshrine this right in its Constitution. It is unclear whether the washroom of that friendly ambush was accessible. Mr. Derksen was 75 when he died of heart failure on July 6 at St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg.

A devastating childhood illness started Mr. Derksen on his unrelenting path of inclusion and equality for all. “Accessibility” was his mantra. Within his home province of Manitoba, and during time spent in Ottawa, he volunteered on numerous boards and was employed as a consultant to raise awareness and address the needs of the disabled. He lobbied for accessibility in housing, transportation, public buildings and washrooms, financial aid, employment and education.

His triumphs were many. He introduced wheelchair-accessible taxis in Winnipeg, assisted with implementing companion fares on domestic airlines for those in need of special assistance, and helped create the federal Registered Disability Savings Plan to reduce the amount of money clawed back by the federal government from disability pensions.

On one occasion, Mr. Derksen took a legal team before the Supreme Court of Canada to successfully challenge Via Rail to become wheelchair accessible. The projects he co-ordinated, some with budgets in the millions, were frequently complex, international, multiorganizational and neverending. A friend and colleague, Steven Fletcher, the first quadriplegic member of Parliament, said, “There are [Toronto Transit Commission] stations in Toronto that are inaccessible. Jim would be the first to tell you there’s still a long way to go, but he made one heck of a difference. He felt that accessibility is more than just ramps. It’s an attitude. He was a ‘once-in-a-civilization’ type of person.”

As one of the founders of Disabled Persons International in 1981, an international cross-disability effort to convert talk about equal participation into action, Mr. Derksen was a natural choice, that same year, to work for the United Nations International Year of the Disabled Persons. Eloquent, persuasive and charismatic, his years of activism and organizing had given him the necessary skill to lead and organize representatives from 40 countries into developing policies that would include people with disabilities.

He also helped found organizations such as the Canadian Disability Rights Council and the Council of Canadians with Disabilities, where he variously served as chairperson and national co-ordinator. In 2002, Mr. Derksen was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal and, in 2009, an honorary Doctor of Laws from the University of Manitoba. In his convocation address he said, “We are all challenged to understand the cages we have built together, in which we are entangled and situated.”

Mr. Derksen’s metaphorical “cages” referred to social constructs and the entanglement of ethics surrounding treatment of disabled persons, particularly the deliberate ending of a life of on “humane” grounds. As late as the 1970s, it was not uncommon for people with disabilities to be shut away in institutions, sterilized without their knowledge, or silenced completely.

Given his strong views against assisted dying, Mr. Derksen was called to testify for the prosecution in the Latimer case, in which canola farmer Robert Latimer ended the life of his severely disabled 12-year-old daughter Tracy, who suffered from cerebral palsy. The landmark case was widely publicized and polarizing, dealing with mandatory minimum sentencing for murder. Appeals and a retrial took place over seven years. Originally charged with first-degree murder Mr. Latimer was ultimately convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.

Mr. Derksen’s position was that compassion must never extend to the justification of murder. In an open letter to prime minister Stephen Harper, he wrote “There is pain and suffering in every life. Who can decide for another that death would be a preferable mercy or kindness rather than continuing life with its pain. Our society has never come to terms with, or accepted disability as a natural and necessary part of life. He [Mr. Latimer] has to bear the punishment for acting out a horror that so many in our society harbour in their hearts.”

The eldest of nine children, James (Jim) Frank Derksen was born on Jan. 23, 1947, to Jacob and Kathleen Derksen and raised in the small farming community of Morris, Man. Kathleen presided over the strict Mennonite household. Jacob, an occasional labourer and CN worker, suffered from mental illness. He was frequently absent from the family and under medical care.

Aided by friends and relatives, Ms. Derksen supported her family by working at a variety of jobs including as a hospital cook, a salesperson in a fabric store and as the operator of her own craft business. Jim, her first child, was an active six-year-old filled with energy when a high fever and other symptoms led to a diagnosis of polio. Soon, unable to walk, the boy was placed in an iron lung that helped him breathe. He endured several spinal surgeries in order to improve his stability. Leg braces and arm crutches followed but eventually it became clear that his main form of mobility would thereafter be by wheelchair.

Objections by his school and church that it would be too difficult for him to attend were dismissed by his mother. “We’ll find a way,” she insisted, “even if we have to carry him in.” Both the church and school were eventually shamed into providing a ramp. At the age of 11, Jim was once again hospitalized in an iron lung with post-polio syndrome. When a nurse treated one of his fellow iron-lung mates poorly, Jim decided to speak up. The nurse was removed and Jim’s life purpose became clear.

A bright student with a quick mind, Jim was popular at Morris High School and the University of Winnipeg where he got a BA and a pre-Master’s degree in religious studies.

“Jim was always interested in different cultures and ways of communal living” his sister Shauna said. “From a Mennonite background he cobbled together his own form of religion comprised of Indigenous beliefs, Hinduism and Buddhism. He was a very spiritual person. But that doesn’t mean he was a saint. Once, he came home late after a few drinks and threw stones at our window so we’d come down and let him in. When we didn’t he got mad and threw a shoe. It ended up going through the front window. Mum was furious.”

By 1970, Mr. Derksen, in the prime of his 20s was delighted to find himself living in a culture of free love and pot. A handsome face and piercing blue eyes didn’t hurt when it came to romance. “He was always a bit of a ladies’ man,” his sister said. During this era Mr. Derksen fathered a son. His relationship with the boy, Tom, was not unfriendly but the two had little contact as the boy grew up. His second child, a daughter named Amara, was born of a union with a student of music, something Mr. Derksen loved, particularly the Winnipeg Folk Festival which he attended every year. Mr. Derksen raised his daughter from the time she was small, maintaining an amicable relationship with her mother, who lived in Montreal.

In recent years Mr. Derksen objected to legislative changes in Canada that give eligible adults access to medical assistance in dying (MAID). He believed that, with the right support from society, every life could be worth living and that it was unconscionable to offer support to die particularly to those living, as he did, with a disability. About people with disabilities he wrote, “There is about as much enjoyment of life proportionally as there is among people in my acquaintance without disabilities. It seems that while those seeing our experience from the outside are only able to imagine tragedy, grief, fear and pain we ourselves can accommodate severe limitations, very difficult circumstances, and still find our share of happiness.” He once told a colleague “If I had to live my life over, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Mr. Derksen leaves his adult children, Amara Derksen and Tom Cameron; five surviving siblings, Tom, Genevieve, Carol, John and Shauna; and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and grandchildren.