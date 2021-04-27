 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Tennessee receiver Palmer assumes top spot in final CFL scouting bureau top-20 list

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Tennessee wide receiver Josh Palmer of Tennessee makes a catch in front of Georgia defensive back DJ Daniel during American Team practice on Jan. 27, 2021, in Mobile, Ala., for the Senior Bowl college football game.

Matthew Hinton/The Associated Press

Receiver Josh Palmer will finish atop the CFL scouting bureau’s top-20 list.

The native of Brampton, Ont., moved into first in the scouting bureau’s third and final list of the top prospects for the CFL’s 2021 draft. The Tennessee receiver overtook Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson of Windsor, Ont., for the No. 1 position.

Jackson finished ranked second over all ahead of Oregon defensive back Jevon Holland of Coqutilam, B.C., who moved up for No. 5. Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga of Calgary remained in fourth spot ahead of teammate Chuba Hubbard, a running back from Sherwood Park. Alta., who fell from third position.

Story continues below advertisement

The remainder of the top-10 prospects in order, includes: Minnesota defensive back Benjamin St-Juste (Montreal); Montreal offensive lineman Pier-Olivier Lestage (Sainte-Eustache, Que.); New Mexico State offensive lineman Sage Doxtater (Welland, Ont.); Central Michigan defensive lineman Mohamed Diallo (Toronto); and Ole Miss defensive back Deane Leonard (Calgary).

Palmer, Jackson, Holland, Ogbongbemiga, Hubbard and St-Juste are all expected to garner serious attention this week during the NFL draft.

The CFL draft is slated for May 4 and will cover six rounds, two fewer than normal.

Palmer was Tennessee’s receiving leader last year with 33 catches for 475 yards and four touchdowns. He finished his college career with 99 receptions, 1,514 yards and seven TDs in 47 contests.

Palmer, Jackson and St-Juste all participated the Senior Bowl earlier this off-season.

Jackson started all eight games at left tackle for Iowa, helping the team allow the fewest sacks in the Big Ten. Jackson was named the top prospect in the fall and winter CFL scouting bureau rankings.

Holland didn’t play last year, opting out in favour of preparing for the NFL draft. Over two seasons at Oregon, Holland had nine interceptions and 108 tackles (71 solo) while also averaging 15.3 yards on 17 punt returns.

Story continues below advertisement

Ogbongbemiga was Oklahoma State’s second-leading tackler with 80 (50 solo) while adding 2.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. He finished his collegiate career with 208 tackles (131 solo), nine sacks, three fumble recoveries and an interception.

Hubbard ran for 625 yards in an injury-plagued ‘20 season but still averaged 4.7 yards a carry and scored six TDs. In 2019, he finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting after running for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies