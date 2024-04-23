Tens of thousands head to Toronto parks to take in the fleeting beauty of cherry blossoms

Open this photo in gallery: Hat Le enjoys High Park's cherry blossoms, which are considered in peak bloom when 70 per cent or more of the buds are open. She and her friend plan on visiting the blossoms in Trinity Bellwoods Park next.

It’s peak cherry blossom season in Toronto, as tens of thousands of people flock to parks across the city to take part in the centuries-old Japanese tradition of flower viewing, known as hanami.

The blooms are fleeting: they’ll last anywhere from four to 10 days depending on the weather. Calm and cool weather can slow down the progression of the flowers and keep them hanging onto the branches longer. Frost, heavy wind and rains or warmer temperatures will cause the petals to fall sooner.

The most popular spot is High Park, a 160-hectare park on the city’s west side that is closed to vehicle traffic during the bloom.

The first of High Park’s sakura trees were planted in 1959, after Japanese Canadian community leaders fundraised $20,000 with the vision of building a Japanese garden in a public park in Toronto.

They met their goal and in April of that year, Toru Hagiwara, then the Japanese ambassador to Canada, presented 2,000 Somei Yoshino sakura trees to Toronto citizens on behalf of Tokyo citizens.

The variety is the most common flowering tree in Japan, despite its inability to be grown from seed or found in the wild. Each tree that made its way to Toronto was manually propagated by attaching cuttings from one tree to the rootstock of another.

Since that first year, more trees have been planted in High Park and across the city: In Birkdale Ravine, Cedar Ridge Park, Edwards Gardens, at the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre, Trinity Bellwoods Park and Woodbine Park, among others.

Like the recent eclipse, sometimes the appeal of nature’s splendour is experiencing awe in a crowd. But for people hoping to take in the display in a quieter atmosphere – and not be in the background of an Instagram story – Rohith Rao of the High Park Nature Centre recommends the early morning. There is plenty of bird song in the air, as many migrating birds are flying into Toronto at this time, including the “wik-a-wik-wik-a-wik-a” of his favourite, the Northern Flicker.

And while the cherry blossoms demand your attention skyward, Mr. Rao encourages visitors to remember to look down. Tiny midland painted turtle hatchlings emerge alongside the cherry blossom blooms. About the size of a quarter, they are making their journey to water.

The citizens of Tokyo gifted Toronto with 2,000 Somei-yoshino cherry trees in 1959, with more trees added over the decades by Japanese-Canadian donors. Flower viewing, or hanami, is a centuries-old tradition in Japan, where cherry blossoms are known as sakura.

When Catherine Pham and Maxine D’Alfonso met at the park on Sunday, they helped each other walk through a muddy area. Ms. Pham let Ms. D’Alfonso don a kimono she had in her bag. Patrick Hui helps Jennifer Siu get a closer view. The city discourages visitors from climbing the trees or removing blossoms, and restricts vehicle and parking access to reduce the risk of overcrowding.

The trees usually blossom when midland painted turtles like this one emerge from their nests. A volunteer corps makes sure the reptiles can return to the pond safely. Krishna Vaghela comes from Oshawa every year to see the blossoms, whose arrival date depends on the weather; sometimes the bloom does not start till early May.