Tense bargaining round ends as Ontario reaches tentative deal with last teachers’ union

Open this photo in gallery Hundreds of members of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation picket outside TDSB headquarters in Toronto, on Dec. 4, 2019. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Ontario has reached a tentative deal with the final major teachers’ union without a contract.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation and the government announced the tentative agreement today.

Union president Harvey Bischof says the teachers did not get everything they wanted in the agreement, but the deal will provide stability in the province’s schools.

In recent months, the province has reached tentative contracts with three other teachers’ unions after contentious negotiations that led to walkouts and school closures.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the deal advances the priorities of parents and teachers.

Details of the agreement were not immediately available, but the union’s 60,000 members could vote on the tentative deal early next month.

