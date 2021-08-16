Tensions renew over lobster fishery in Nova Scotia

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Tensions renew over lobster fishery in Nova Scotia

Greg Mercer
Saint John
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Members of the Sipekne'katik First Nation head from the wharf in Saulnierville, N.S., after launching its own self-regulated fishery on Sept. 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Tension over a growing Indigenous lobster fishery remains high on the wharfs and bays of southwestern Nova Scotia, where Sipekne’katik First Nation plans to launch their second season of a self-regulated commercial fishery this week.

Earlier this month, 10 Mi’kmaq boats were cut from their moorings at a wharf in Weymouth, N.S., an act Indigenous leaders say was intended to intimidate their community. The head of one of the largest commercial fishermen’s unions in Nova Scotia says he’s worried about violence on the water if Ottawa doesn’t step in to stop what he describes as a growing black market for lobster.

A year ago, violence erupted after the Sipekne’katik fleet began fishing lobster outside the federally-regulated season – which begins in November – in St. Marys Bay, one of the most lucrative lobster grounds in the world. Non-Indigenous protesters ransacked two lobster warehouses and burned one to the ground, and hundreds of Sipekne’katik lobster traps were cut loose and stolen.

Story continues below advertisement

Colin Sproul, president of the Unified Fisheries Conservation Alliance, said he doesn’t want to see a return of that kind of vigilantism this year, but is concerned some fishermen are frustrated by what they see as a lack of enforcement and may try to take the law into their own hands.

“The feds knew about the potential for violence last year, and did nothing. This has left fishermen reeling,” he said. “There is a large-scale commercial fishery taking place right now, outside the law, no matter what the fisheries minister says. Our communities are seeing tractor-trailer loads of lobster leaving the area at night.”

Sipekne’katik First Nation, along with other First Nations in Nova Scotia, are exercising their treaty right to earn a living from the sea, a right affirmed by the Supreme Court’s 1999 Marshall decision. They dispute that Ottawa has jurisdiction to regulate their fishery, while the federal government insists that power was also affirmed by the Supreme Court.

Sipekne’katik Chief Mike Sack acknowledged his people are selling out-of-season lobster for cash, which Fisheries and Oceans Canada, or DFO, says is illegal, but said they’re only exercising their right to fish as a way to provide for their families in one of the poorest communities in the province.

The total catch from his community last year, which uses smaller boats and limits vessel operators to 50 traps each, was less than one million pounds of lobster – a far cry from the local commercial fishery that caught around 60 million pounds, he said.

Mr. Sack said he’s worried more clashes will come if commercial fishermen don’t back down. He said some leaders in commercial fishing organizations are using “scare tactics” to provoke people to take action.

“That’s the biggest fear I have, around what’s going to happen,” he said. “There’s already a lot of harassment going on, there’s a lot of intimidation, following our people around.”

Story continues below advertisement

Heather McCready, DFO’s director-general of conservation and protection, said fisheries officers are trying to enforce the law, but wouldn’t discuss specifics of their operations on the water. People trying to take the law into their own hands detract from the department’s ability to enforce the rules, she said.

“If people start engaging in acts of vigilantism, that pulls RCMP away from our fisheries officers, which means we can do less. It’s illegal, people are going to get hurt and it’s also counterproductive,” she said. “The best thing people can do is remain calm and give officers the space to do their job.”

Ms. McCready acknowledged there’s a black market for lobster in Atlantic Canada, but said it’s being supplied by both Indigenous and commercial fishermen. She believes most Indigenous fishermen harvesting under their treaty rights are obeying the rules.

There are leaders on both sides working to calm things down and avoid more confrontations, she said. The problem is a handful of people who are promoting polarizing views that do nothing to help negotiations to find common ground and resolve the dispute.

“At the end of the day, we all have to live together. But we’re seeing communities really being ripped apart by this issue,” she said.

The Unified Fisheries Conservation Alliance says the out-of-season fishery on St. Marys Bay is damaging lobster when they’re in a sensitive moulting period, shedding their old shells and growing new ones. Mr. Sack said there’s no data to back up that claim – and pointed to a new Dalhousie University study that suggests lobsters harvested from the bay in August are hard-shelled and healthy.

Story continues below advertisement

He said commercial fishermen shouldn’t feel their livelihood is threatened by the Indigenous fishery.

“We’re not trying to duplicate the commercial fishery, we’re talking about 1 per cent of what they’re doing,” he said. “We’re trying to break a cycle of generational trauma, and this looks like a good avenue to do it.”

Mr. Sproul, for his part, said both sides need to respect each other’s right to earn a living from the sea. Fishermen’s anger, he said, should not be directed at each other, but at a federal fisheries minister whom he says has allowed the lobster dispute to grow out of control.

“Our fight is not with Indigenous communities. It’s with minister Bernadette Jordan, and her lack of will to enforce existing law,” he said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies