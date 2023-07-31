Open this photo in gallery: A striking port worker from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada views the large gathering attending a rally in Vancouver, on July 9.ETHAN CAIRNS/The Canadian Press

The two sides involved in a labour dispute affecting about 7,400 port workers in British Columbia say they’ve reached another tentative deal.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada and B.C. Maritime Employers Association issued a joint statement late Sunday saying the deal was reached with help from the Canada Industrial Relations Board, which had been tasked with ending the dispute that had dragged on since the beginning of the month.

A statement from the union offered no details on the new deal but said both sides are encouraging union members and member employers to ratify the agreement.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.