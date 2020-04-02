 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Tell Canada’s health-care workers how great they really are

Special to The Globe and Mail
Residents in Vancouver participate in a nightly show of support for front-line healthcare workers.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Every night in neighborhoods across the country, Canadians step out onto porches and balconies to cheer the efforts of our health-care workers who are battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Do you have a story or anecdote you’d like to share about those on the frontline?

Tell us about the great things our health-care workers are doing — and what you’re doing to thank them — and we’ll publish a selection in The Globe and Mail in print and online. Send stories, anecdotes, thank you notes, letters, or images of appreciation.

Send us your thank you notes, letters, and images of appreciation, and we’ll publish a selection in The Globe and Mail in print and online. Use the form below or email audience@globeandmail.com.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

