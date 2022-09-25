Hundreds of thousands of people in the East Coast were left without power, as trees were pulled from the ground and houses were ripped in half by the devastating winds of post-tropical storm Fiona. In some of the hardest hit regions of Atlantic Canada, entire homes were swept out to sea. As the military and Red Cross prepared for an unprecedented cleanup, neighbours and volunteers came to each other’s aid in smaller ways, beginning the long recovery and rebuilding process.

Some stories of resilience, from across the region.

Samantha Murphy (center) and her wedding party prepare for her wedding a day after post-tropical storm Fiona swept through Sydney, N.S.Samantha Murphy/Handout

‘We’re going to have whatever party we can have until the battery dies on the speaker’: Couple proceeds with wedding amid storm

SYDNEY, N.S. – In the week leading up to her wedding, Samantha Murphy did that thing every bride does where she routinely checked the weather forecast for her big day. A hurricane was supposed to hit hours before she and her fiancé Richard Wood – both paramedics – were supposed to exchange vows.

Samantha Murphy (right) gets her makeup done by Carla Jabalee ahead of her wedding, a day after post-tropical storm Fiona swept through Sydney, N.S.Samantha Murphy/Handout

They had already postponed their wedding once because of COVID-19. After Saturday’s stay-at-home order was lifted, they decided to push ahead with their wedding Sunday, one day late. Mr. Wood’s family and some of the couple’s friends had flown in from Ontario earlier in the week. There would be no more rescheduling.

Sydney, N.S. is a community that suffered some of the worst destruction in the province from the weekend’s storm, though the bridal party were among the lucky ones whose homes weren’t damaged. Most in the area still didn’t have power, but the couple, the majority of their 130 guests and all their vendors were determined to make the nuptials work – with a few modifications.

The caterer would prepare roast beef dinner in a facility with a generator, and because their DJ was stuck in Halifax, they’d eat and dance to music from a Spotify playlist pumped through a battery-powered speaker.

“We’re going to have whatever party we can have until the battery dies on the speaker,” explained Ms. Murphy on Sunday afternoon, camped out in the hallway of the local Holiday Inn where her bridal party had commandeered the one functioning electrical outlet to plug in a curling iron to do their hair and a glue gun for Ms. Murphy to prepare boutonnieres for the groomsmen.

Their venue, a converted church, doesn’t have electricity, but it’s allowed for an even more romantic atmosphere, Ms. Murphy said – the ceremony and dinner will be illuminated by more than 100 candles.

Her husband-to-be is most relieved that there won’t be any power to allow for a microphone, she said.

“He was really nervous about having that many people at the wedding and it’s going to be a bit smaller now,” Ms. Murphy said. “As much as he wants to marry me, he’s like, ‘Oh, people are going to hear me talking?!’”

– Dakshana Bascaramurty

Courtenay Hemphill, a teacher in Charlottetown, says her family's cars were crushed by a fallen tree during post-tropical storm Fiona in PEI.

‘If they can help, they will help’: P.E.I. communities come together after the storm

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. – Courtenay Hemphill, a teacher in Charlottetown, said the storm had been the talk of the island in the lead-up to the weekend, and it was worse than they could’ve imagined.

Their cars were crushed by a 200-year-old tree that was ripped from the ground out in front of their Brighton-area home. And at their cottage on the north shore, she figures they lost 20 feet of property from erosion. Their deck and stairs were swept out to sea. But she’s been touched by the community’s efforts to help one another.

“I mean, gotta love the East Coast,” she said. “Walking around, everyone’s on the street right now. Everyone with a chainsaw is out helping one another. Our neighbour right now is out there trying to free our cars. There’s probably 15 people just helping us. If they can help, they will help … It’s just an incredible place to live.”

She is grateful that her family and neighbours are all safe. But she has been struck by the number of centuries-old maple and linden trees that have been lost.

“I just really feel so sad for the trees … it’s going to be a different Charlottetown, and a different Prince Edward Island, because so many of the trees are gone,” she said. “I can replace my car, but I can’t replace the tree that grew for 200 years on our property.”

– Molly Hayes

Velda Tapp-Pretty/Handout

‘I looked out the window and the siding was going just like confetti at a wedding,’ says Newfoundlander whose home was flooded

CHANNEL-PORT AUX BASQUES, NL – Velda Tapp-Pretty was asleep at 8 a.m. Saturday when a wall of water hit her bedroom window with a bang. For several minutes, her home in Channel-Port aux Basques, NL. was flooded with the ocean. She could smell it – seawater surging through the foundation up into her bedroom in her small bungalow. Boulders flew out of the ocean, into the air and landed in her backyard.

“You could hear the roar and the ripping and I looked out the window and the siding was going just like confetti at a wedding,” she said.

She could see the apartment building across the road was gone. Another house was ripped in half. Boats and ships were in the middle of the street in the town of 4,500 people on the southwestern tip of Newfoundland.

She grabbed her cat, Krissy, leaving behind her other cat, Terri, who was too spooked to come with her – and got in her car. A roof in the middle of the road blocked her way, so she wove through backyards and roads littered with televisions, mattresses and microwaves until she made it safely to her brother’s home.

Post-tropical storm Fiona hits Port aux Basques, NFL, on Saturday Sept. 25, 2022. Courtesy of Velda Tapp-Pretty.Velda Tapp-Pretty/Handout

There, she began messaging with neighbours who wanted to know if their houses were still standing. She didn’t want to be the one to tell them. They were like family – the people that shovelled her snow in winter and shared home-cooked food.

“Everybody that I talked to said they felt scared and nauseous,” said Ms. Tapp-Pretty, who was only able to stomach two soda biscuits on Saturday.

As she drove through flooded roads, she thought of the famous song by Tom Cahill that Newfoundlanders sing, Thank God We’re Surrounded by Water.

“Nobody is singing that song today,” she said during an interview Saturday evening as rain pelted in the background.