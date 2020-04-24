The doctor’s diary: Coronavirus dispatches from an ER physician in Toronto

Open this photo in gallery Courtesy of James Maskalyk

About the doctor

James Maskalyk is an author and emergency physician. His books include Six Months in Sudan: A Young Doctor in a War-Torn Village and Life on the Ground Floor: Letters from the Edge of Emergency Medicine, which won the Hilary Weston Writers’ Trust Prize for Non-Fiction. Dr. Maskalyk works at St. Michael’s Hospital in downtown Toronto, and he’ll be filing regular dispatches from the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest entry: April 16

8,961 CASES IN ONTARIO, 423 DEATHS

Patients sit in chairs two metres apart, eyes darting above their masks. The nurses and I are gathered in long yellow gowns a few paces away, behind a rolling steel wall.

That wall once protected us from radiation, back when we used this room for x-rays. But in February, just before COVID-19 landed, our new trauma room opened, airy and bright, and we moved the x-rays there. We’ve turned this space, windowless and dank, into a COVID clinic, where people with symptoms requiring more than a swab – people breathless or in pain – are sent from an assessment centre across the street. The wall reminds us where the “uncontaminated” area starts. We use only clean gloves and wipe the counter several times per day. We’ve argued about the language to use, not wanting to call one side of the wall “clean” and the other “dirty,” because one side isn’t better than another – it’s just different.

Story continues below advertisement

We also avoid the word “negative,” even after a patient’s swab comes back finding no viral particles. Instead, we prefer “low-risk” or “medium risk,“ depending on the symptoms. If they have cough, fever and the aches of a flu, we’re inclined to disregard the negative. The nasal swab isn’t perfect – some say the false negatives are as high as 30 per cent, and we’ve all heard of patients who swab negative again and again, until you reach into their lungs. We don’t know if it’s the test itself that’s to blame or the virus’s behaviour, or if it’s because a patient flinches as the nurse tries to scrape the back of the nose. Staying vigilant is the best way to keep spaces safe.

“Ms. X,” I call out, and a young woman raises her hand, her purse crumpled by her feet in one of the clear plastic bags we hand out at the door. We consider everything contaminated.

I stand six feet from her, straining to hear her muffled voice. No fever, no travel, no cough. A bit of a sore throat.

I ask the nurse beside me to repeat her vitals. After touching the patient, he’ll need to change his gown, gloves and face shield. We try to stay unexposed as long as possible to conserve personal protective equipment and save time disinfecting equipment.

“Temp, 36.6 C. Sat, 99%. Heart rate, 75. Blood pressure is 110 over 70,” the nurse says, the sphygmomanometer cuff hissing flat. Normal. She must’ve been refused a swab at the centre. But my sense is the patient needs some reassurance, as do I – I’m still learning about this disease.

I explain that we’re saving the tests, at least for now, for people who need to be admitted to hospital and for front line workers who have to get back to work. I tell her it’s unlikely she has COVID, and even if she did, her healthy body has all the tools it needs to fight the virus. She just needs to isolate until she feels better, but if she gets worried again – about anything – she can come see us, even in the middle of the night.

She can’t see my face, nor those of the nurses, to see how much we mean it – we’re covered head to toe in a second skin. She starts to cry. “Can we talk alone?” she asks.

Story continues below advertisement

In a quiet room, she tells me her boyfriend is hurting her. She has nowhere to go.

“Not even a friend?”

“No.”

She’s met at the doors to the ER by Jen, a nurse whose smile is so wide not even a mask can hold it back.

“Come with me, darling,” Jen says, and they disappear down the hall, the woman’s plastic bag dangling between them, to find a chair where she can wait until we find her a safe bed.

I watch them disappear. I know Jen’s hand wants to be on this woman’s shoulder, and that this woman’s shoulder wants a hand. So much is lost to keep them both safe.





Previous entries

Open this photo in gallery Two eras, two ceiling views for Dr. Maskalyk: At left, in Sudan when he was on a 2007 mission for Médecins sans frontières (Doctors Without Borders), and at right, in Toronto in 2020, when news of the COVID-19 pandemic keeps him up at night. Courtesy of Dr. James Maskalyk

April 6 (4,347 CASES IN ONTARIO, 132 DEATHS)

The ceiling: I stared at mine last night after I read in bed a notice from Alberta of a woman in her 20s, dead from COVID-19 – their youngest yet. When this all started, a few of my fellow emergency physicians said quietly to each other, “Maybe we should just get it and have it over with.” Now, we’re not so sure.

The numbers are growing every day, and no one, no matter their credentials, can say how high they’ll climb. We only know that there will be more tomorrow than today. The last time I saw something like this was in 2007, when I was working in Sudan with Médecins sans frontières. The ceiling then was also unknown, but the question was different: how could we get the measles vaccine into as many arms as possible as quickly as possible? It took days to arrive, and the infected filled our wards, then the yard.

There were no e-mails about the dead. I could hear the wails, though, through my hut’s thatched roof. I still can. Eventually I stopped going to the hospital when I heard them. There was nothing more to be done. I’d just tuck my mosquito net in more tightly, turn over and wait for them to quell.

I’m back in the ER tomorrow after eight days off. We try to space our shifts far apart so that if we get infected at work (where the risk is highest), we’ll get feverish at home rather than in the hospital, where we might spread the virus around.

There’s no vaccine for us yet. The best we can do is wrap our bodies tightly in gown, goggles, gloves and bonnet.

On today’s daily Zoom call, 20 of us talked about hand signals we could use when inside isolation rooms, intubating the sick COVID patients who are starting to arrive – how we could gesture for more equipment or drugs without having to step outside. One finger: difficult-airway kit. Two: ultrasound. It feels good to be so prepared, yet sleep is still slow to come.

Story continues below advertisement





Open this photo in gallery Toronto, April 8: Yonge-Dundas Square lies deserted, surrounded by public health messages about slowing the spread of COVID-19. Carlos Osorio/Reuters

April 8 (5,276 CASES IN ONTARIO, 174 DEATHS)

People line my street in Kensington Market, spaced six feet from one another. A woman scowls at me as I move past. Gone are the smiles from the early days. I walk through Baldwin Village, listening to voices from New York talk about a COVID patient’s hurt lungs. At the corner of Yonge and Dundas, a man plays three pails as drums, a big smile on his face. Masked people pass.

“Do you work here?” a security guard asks me outside the hospital door.

“Yes,” I answer

“Badge?”

“It’s in my locker.”

He opens the door. No one is trying to sneak into this place – not since it’s become a place where COVID lives.

Story continues below advertisement

A person inside passes me two masks in a plastic zip-lock bag. I can ask for more, of course. There’s no shortage so far, but they’re keeping track. It feels good. For years I’ve thrown away trays of metal tools after a single stitch, and no one knows how many patients will line these halls.

I relieve Brian in the “moderate-risk” zone. There’s no such thing as “low-risk” these days – only this and “high.” We look through a list of patients, breath steaming our protective visors. There are two patients who need to be seen, fewer than usual. Before, there were heart attacks, strokes and other ailments. Not just here, but all over the world, people are staying at home, holding their chests.

A man has cut himself. A woman has a headache. I discharge them both. They’re grateful to leave.





Open this photo in gallery Discarded masks lie in a garbage bin. Courtesy of Dr. James Maskalyk

April 15 (8,447 cases in Ontario, 385 deaths)

There’s a moment in the trauma room, after you’ve received word of an injured person on the way and you’re gathered with the team to plan for the worst. I want you over here, you might say, to open the left chest. You cut a hole in their right ribs, let the trapped air out. If she’s pregnant and dying, I’ll cut to the baby.

You wait in heavy lead vests, gloved hands folded, lost in images of what you might see, your heart in your ears. Every minute feels like 10.

Sometimes, it’s a woman sitting up on a stretcher, chatting with the medics, eyes above the oxygen mask crinkling from a smile. Other times, the doors swing open and it’s the medic’s wide eyes you see, frantic, one hand pumping up and down on a dead chest.

Story continues below advertisement

We watch New York and Italy – health care workers dying from COVID, bodies left in buildings for days. The patients moving toward us have the most viruses cascading in their blood, and from there, into their breath. We hypothesize that the doctors who died received a fatal dose, so we’re changing what we do. No compressions. No oxygen above six litres, no matter what. These aerosolize the breath into mist, and on that mist, a virus can float into your hair and down the hall. If they aren’t breathing, don’t help them with a bag, not even once. Put a tube through their vocal cords, attach it to a filter, from there to a machine.

Andrew, an ER doctor waiting for the sickest to arrive in acute care, messages me. “You busy?”

I’m not. The ambulatory part of our emergency department is empty. People are afraid to come near the place where COVID lives.

“Let’s do a simulation,” he writes back. Practise while we still have the time.

In an empty room, over a rubber body, we talk through the steps again and again – the list of what’s necessary to don before you step into a patient’s room. We describe it, but we don’t do it, because every piece of PPE counts. “Wash hands," I say. "Hold N95 against face. Bottom strap. Top strap. Mould nosepiece. Breathe hard, feel for air. Gown. Neck tie. Front tie. Goggles. Visor. Cap. Shoe covers. Long gloves. Short gloves.”

The order isn’t so important for donning as doffing, when you’re covered with viruses. You move from dirtiest to cleanest: “Long gloves, wash, gown tie, wash, short gloves.…” You approach your face last. “Sniffing position, cap, wash, visor…” You throw the soiled material in the garbage before stepping out of the room. We watch each other through both stages for exposure or missteps.

Story continues below advertisement

“What about here,” I say, gesturing to the part of my neck that’s exposed between shield and gown. “Maybe a sterile towel? Clip it in the back?”

Andrew wheels the video laryngoscope into the room. It’s a curved plastic tongue depressor with a camera on the end. We’re using it for our first attempt at intubation. Normally, I’d use a blind metal device – a “direct” laryngoscope – held in my left hand to pull the tongue aside. Then I’d place my eyes just over a person’s mouth, where I can see the V of their vocal cords before passing a breathing tube between them and connecting it to a ventilator. The camera offers distance, but the angle is different. The tool feels more clumsy, the view less literal.

I pass the video blade beyond the mannequin’s pale rubber lips. Andrew and I watch the screen. “You’re too far,” he says as the vocal cords loom into full view. ”Pull back," he says. "The cords should be about one-third of the screen for the tube to pass easily... Good.”

The tube slides through, plastic on rubber, and I repeat the move with my hand a dozen times until it feels natural, then pass the blade on.

Front lines of the Hard Times

Watch: In March, musician Joel Plaskett debuted this song in tribute to front-line workers on a livestream with The Globe and Mail from his studio in Dartmouth, N.S.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.