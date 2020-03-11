 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail is dropping the paywall on coronavirus news stories

The Globe and Mail has dropped the paywall on our coronavirus news stories.

We have a large team of journalists working around the clock to bring readers the most up-to-date information, and applying high standards to make certain each story is factual and does not feed into panic. We will ensure our readers have the best, most accurate information possible. This includes everything from news stories about cases in Canada and beyond, the threat of exposure to the novel coronavirus itself, in-depth health explainers and public health recommendations, as well as travel advisories and government response. Business and investing articles will continue to be for subscribers.

We believe our journalism can help people make informed decisions as we navigate uncertain times. We normally rely on subscriptions to bring you our reporting but have chosen to make most coronavirus-related articles free because of the enormous public safety interest.

Readers have asked how they can contribute. Please let us know what are we missing in our coverage of the coronavirus. Are you confused about what to do? What would help reduce your anxiety? Are there questions we have not answered? Please email audience@globeandmail.com.

Find all of our latest coronavirus stories here: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/topics/coronavirus/

We will soon launch a coronavirus newsletter, which you can sign up for here: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/newsletters/

If you are interested in supporting our journalism, you can subscribe here: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/globe-products/

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

