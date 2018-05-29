The Globe and Mail leads Digital Publishing Awards with 15 honours

The Globe and Mail has led the way at the Digital Publishing Awards, with the awards jury saying the paper produced an extremely innovative body of work that “truly represented the highest of journalistic standards.”

The awards, which recognize excellence among Canadian digital publications, were handed out in Toronto on Tuesday night.

The Globe won nine gold awards, including best news coverage for Unfounded, best feature article (long) for a profile of Joseph Boyden and best personal essay for Black on Bay Street.

Story continues below advertisement

The Unfounded team — including Robyn Doolittle, Dennis Choquette, Laura Blenkinsop, Jeremy Agius, and Michael Pereira — also won gold for best digital editorial package.

The Globe claimed five silver awards and also took home the prize for general excellence in digital publishing (large).

Nino Di Cara, president of the National Media Awards Foundation, which presents the awards, said the success of all the winners highlights not only their creativity and excellence in journalism but also their mastery of digital platforms to tell compelling stories.

Awards won by the Globe at the 2018 Digital Publishing Awards:

- General Excellence in Digital Publishing: Large

Gold awards:

- Best Digital Editorial Package: Unfounded

- Best News Coverage: Unfounded

- Best Feature Article, Short: Aleppo Mayor, written by Cathal Kelly

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

- Best Feature Article, Long: The Making of Joseph Boyden, written by Eric Andrew-Gee

- Fiction: Young Tomorrow, written by Sean Michaels

- Best Personal Essay: Black on Bay Street, written by Hadiya Roderique

- Best Science and Technology Story: Understanding the quantum computing revolution, written by Ivan Semeniuk

- Best Online Video: Short: How close are we to the end of the world? Check the Doomsday Clock

- Best Photo Storytelling: Canada through the lens of Syrian refugees

Story continues below advertisement

Silver awards:

- Best Arts & Culture Story: Kent Monkman: The modern touch of an old master, written by Dakshana Bascaramurty

- Best Service Feature: Family & Health: Fortunate Son, written by Erin Anderssen

- Best Digital Design

- Best Photo Storytelling: Single Mothers of Afghanistan

- Best Digital Initiative: Weigh Anchor

A full list of winners can be found at: digitalpublishingawards.ca

