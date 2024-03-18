Open this photo in gallery: The Coyotes Savage Pack cheer team from Montreal reacts after winning Level 3 Finals Champions on the last day of the Canadian Cheer Nationals in Niagara Falls, on April 16, 2023. The photo by Globe photographer Melissa Tait was nominated in the sports photo category at the 2024 NNA awards.Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail has received 20 nominations for the 2023 National Newspaper Awards, across 16 categories, for work that includes coverage of foreign interference in Canadian elections and the newspaper’s Secret Canada project, which exposed how this country’s access-to-information laws are failing.

The Globe has the most nominations of any media outlet and had multiple entries named a finalist in four categories.

Ottawa bureau chief Robert Fife and senior parliamentary correspondent Steven Chase were nominated in the politics category for their reporting on allegations of Chinese interference in Canadian elections.

Mr. Fife and Mr. Chase were also nominated along with columnist Andrew Coyne, Asia correspondent James Griffiths and editorials editor Patrick Brethour in the sustained news category for their work on the issue of foreign interference.

The Globe was nominated for project of the year for Secret Canada, which audited Canada’s access-to-information systems and found that many provinces are failing to meet deadlines for releasing information and often don’t release any information at all. The projected included a website that provides access to a searchable database of more than 300,000 summaries of completed freedom-of-information requests and shows readers how to obtain those documents. The work undertaken by The Globe has been cited globally as the gold standard for newspaper research into access laws.

Open this photo in gallery: A firefighter from an Alaska smoke jumper unit uses a drip torch to set a planned ignition on a wildfire burning near a highway outside Vanderhoof in northern British Columbia, Canada on July 11, 2023. The photo by Jesse Winter was nominated in the news photo category.Jesse Winter/The Globe and Mail

Marsha Lederman was nominated in the arts and entertainment category for her stories about oil sketches purported to be by Group of Seven member J.E.H. MacDonald at the Vancouver Art Gallery that were revealed to be fakes.

Joe Castaldo was nominated in the business category for his work on the impact of artificial intelligence, while Tavia Grant is a finalist in that category for her investigation into the poor performance of a federal watchdog tasked with monitoring abuses by Canadian companies operating abroad.

Chris Hannay was nominated for editorial writing for his portfolio, while Brian Gable was nominated for editorial cartooning.

Marcus Gee was nominated in the explanatory work category for a piece that examined how fentanyl came to taint Canada’s illicit drug supply with devastating consequences.

Goran Tomasevic and Jesse Winter were each nominated in the news photo category – Mr. Tomasevic for an image of the family of an accused ISIS operative apprehended during a counterterrorism raid in Syria, and Mr. Winter for a photograph of a firefighter involved in the response to a wildfire near Vanderhoof, B.C.

Doug Saunders was nominated in the international reporting category for his work on the global migration crisis, which looked at the world’s busiest and most dangerous migration routes.

Bill Curry was nominated in the investigations category for his probe of the federal government’s IT procurement process, which focused on the $54-million ArriveCan app for travellers.

Open this photo in gallery: During a counterterrorism raid of a house in Deir ez-Zor, Syrian Democratic Forces soldiers separate the family's women and children, who wait while the target, a man in his 30s, is arrested. Globe photographer Goran Tomasevicwas nominted in the news photo category for the photo.Goran Tomasevic/The Globe and Mail

Lindsay Jones was nominated in the long feature category for a piece about two men who were switched at birth in rural Manitoba nearly seven decades ago. Tom Rachman was also nominated in that category for a piece on the quest for the happiness formula – and whether humans can follow it.

Jeremy Agius was nominated in the presentation/design category for his portfolio of work, which included Mr. Saunders’ piece on migration routes, as well as stories about the electric battery industry and survivors of tuberculosis in Nunavut.

Grant Robertson was nominated in the short feature category for a piece about an Ottawa church that responded to a worsening opioid crisis by handing out naloxone kits.

Rachel Brady was nominated in the sports category for three pieces that looked at blind hockey, competing while menstruating and athletes with cancer. Nancy Macdonald was also nominated in the sports category for a profile of Erin Brooks, a teenage surfing prodigy.

Melissa Tait was nominated in the sports photo category for a picture from the Canadian Cheer National Championships.

Other outlets with multiple nominations included the Toronto Star with eight and La Presse with seven. Postmedia papers together had eight nominations.

The Canadian Press and the Winnipeg Free Press had four nominations each; the Narwhal and The Brandon Sun each had three; and the Halifax Chronicle Herald had two.

The winners will be announced at an event in Toronto on April 26.