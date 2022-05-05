Firesmart and wild land fire fighting crew members watch as the remains of the former residential school in Lower Post, B.C., burn on Sept. 29, 2021.Crystal Schick/The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail’s journalists have received 14 nominations for the seventh annual Digital Publishing Awards, including two for a project about Calgary’s commercial vacancy rates and two for The Globe’s coverage of Afghanistan following the departure of the U.S. military.

The Globe was also nominated for the general excellence award – acknowledging publications that represent the highest of journalistic standards – in the large division, along with CBC News Digital and the Toronto Star.

Of the more than 160 finalists that the 80 judges recognized, The Globe received the second-most nominations, preceded by Radio-Canada with 16 nominations. The Toronto Star and The Local each received nine nominations, followed by Le Devoir and The Tyee with seven each.

“It’s great to see the judges recognize work that combines impact journalism with cutting-edge design,” said Globe editor-in-chief David Walmsley.

In the best digital editorial package category, a Globe team was nominated for its Power Gap series investigating the gender gaps between men and women that run deeper than wage inequities. A second nomination in the same category was for L6P, a project that examined how the COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately affected a Brampton community owing to race and class inequalities.

Globe journalists also received nods in the best feature categories. For short form features, Justine Hunter’s story about a Vancouver Island town becoming an elks’ refuge – underscoring how “human activity has put pressure on B.C.’s wildlife” – received a nomination. Nancy Macdonald’s first-person narrative on living through B.C.’s mudslides while on the heels of the wildfires also received recognition.

For long-form features, Patrick White’s “B.C. residential school’s story starts with abuse, ends in fire, but points toward justice” was nominated along with Mark MacKinnon’s “Escape from Afghanistan.”

The Afghanistan coverage was also nominated under the category of best news coverage.

Tanya Talaga was nominated in the best column category.

Jeremy Agius received two nominations for “The void in Calgary,” which was nominated for innovation in digital storytelling and best digital design. “Fear along the Nile,” designed by Chris Manza, written by Eric Reguly and featuring photography and video by Edward Burtynsky, was also nominated for best digital design.

Canada’s Kitchen, a look at the country’s next star chefs, received a nod for best service feature.

In the best photo storytelling category, nominees are Michelle Siu and Chloë Ellingson – along with contributors Clare Vander Meersch, Evan Annett and Ming Wong – for their work on “The mothers’ days: Two friends comfort each other through pandemic parenthood.”

The winners will be announced on May 31.

