The Globe and Mail receives 17 nominations for 2019 Digital Publishing Awards, more than any other newspaper in Canada

The Globe and Mail has received 17 nominations in 12 different categories for the 2019 Digital Publishing Awards, more than any other newspaper in Canada.

This is the fourth year of the awards, a National Media Awards Foundation program that recognizes excellence in digital editorial content in Canada. Last year, The Globe led the way with 15 wins.

This year, two Globe features received multiple nominations: Hustle in the Oil Patch, a piece investigating the postboom sale of natural-gas wells, garnered two, for best digital editorial package and best news coverage; while the story of a transgender woman’s struggles with transition in rural New Brunswick was nominated for best feature article: short and best online video: feature.

Jana G. Pruden’s Murder on the Prairies: Fire, Lies and a Missing Deer Head was nominated for best feature article: long, as was The Road, which recounts Stephanie Nolen’s experience travelling down a Brazilian highway cutting through the Amazon rain forest.

Two of the four nominations for best photo storytelling went to The Globe. One featured the excitement of prom-goers from across Canada, while the other captured the tragedy of the Rohingya crisis from a refugee camp in Bangladesh.

A third photo nomination went to The Globe’s Report on Business magazine for Us Too, which told the stories of eight women who have experienced sexism, harassment and assault at work.

Other nominations for Globe staff and freelance contributors include:

Best Personal Essay: A dog’s life; A dad’s discovery: Raising a child is thankless work; I wanted an abortion in Nova Scotia, but all around, barriers still remain

Best Arts & Culture Storytelling: Alex Janvier’s colourful life

Best Science and Technology Storytelling: Rio’s killer apps

Best Service Feature: Hidden Canada

Best Online Video, Short: Mums who scrum

Innovation in Digital Storytelling: Olympics interactive graphics

After a submission process, judges nominated 118 entries from 50 different digital publications. Awards in 25 categories will be handed out on May 29, with certain category gold winners taking home a $500 cash prize.

Other nominees included the CBC, which received 18 nominations across various divisions, and Postmedia, which got five.