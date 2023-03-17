Photojournalist Anton Skyba is nominated for a National Newspaper Award in the category Breaking News Photo for this photo of a young girl standing on the edge of the crater made by Russian cruise missile in Kyiv on Feb. 25, 2022.ANTON SKYBA/The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail has received 19 nominations for this year’s National Newspaper Awards, including a Project of the Year nomination for the paper’s series on intimate partner violence, and two nominations for its reporting on Hockey Canada.

The Globe received the most nominations of any media outlet, and earned multiple nods in three categories: Business, Long Feature and Sports.

“Skilled teams of editors and designers work tirelessly with the writers and photographers to showcase the best in brave and independent journalism. We are delighted to see this industry recognition,” Globe editor-in-chief David Walmsley said.

Molly Hayes, Tavia Grant and Elizabeth Renzetti were the reporters involved in the stories nominated for Project of the Year.

In the Business category, Greg McArthur and Andrew Willis were nominated for their work on the appointment of Heather Zordel as chair of the Ontario Securities Commission, while Niall McGee was nominated for his reporting on the vulnerability of Canada’s critical minerals sector to Chinese encroachment.

In the Long Feature category, Emma Gilchrist was nominated for her piece on the reality of terminating a pregnancy for medical reasons, while Jana Pruden was nominated for her feature on Helen Naslund, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison for killing her abusive husband.

In the Sports category, Cathal Kelly was nominated for columns on the Maple Leafs honouring Borje Salming before he died of ALS, the retirement of Serena Williams, and Alphonso Davies lifting Canada’s men’s soccer team to the world stage.

Grant Robertson was nominated in the same category for his series on Hockey Canada’s finances and the connection between player fees and sexual assault.

Mr. Robertson, a finalist for a record-tying 18th time, was nominated twice this year for his work on Hockey Canada.

He was also nominated in the Sustained News Coverage category alongside Robyn Doolittle, Joe Friesen, Colin Freeze and Susan Krashinsky Robertson, for their coverage of Hockey Canada as it responded to rape allegations against players.

Ms. Krashinsky Robertson was also nominated in the Arts and Entertainment category for a feature on Karen Kain’s final staging of Swan Lake.

Sean Fine was nominated in the Beat Reporting category for his coverage of the Supreme Court of Canada. Kathryn Blaze Baum was nominated in the Explanatory Work category for laying out the devastating effects of rising temperatures on the human body.

Mark MacKinnon was nominated in the International Reporting category for his continuing coverage of the war in Ukraine. Kelly Grant was nominated for the Investigations award for her coverage of a tuberculosis outbreak in Nunavut.

Bill Curry and Mahima Singh were nominated in the Politics category for exposing transparency and accountability gaps related to billions of dollars spent through federal outsourcing. Patrick White was nominated for the Short Feature award for his work on a book club at a federal prison near Kingston, Ont.

Peter Scowen was nominated in the Editorial Writing category for pieces on the rise of “unserious politicians” – those who put populist policies over Canada’s values.

Anton Skyba was nominated in the Breaking News Photo category for his image of a girl standing in front of the remnants of an apartment building that was destroyed during the first night of the war in Ukraine. Leah Hennel was nominated in the Feature Photo category for her photo of an Indigenous girl skateboarding in a ribbon skirt at a park in Lethbridge, Alta.

The Globe and Mail’s Christopher Manza was nominated for a National Newspaper Award for a portfolio of multimedia stories on figure skater Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, Indonesia’s plan to relocate its capital city, and drought across the Horn of Africa.The Globe and Mail

Interactive designer and developer Christopher Manza was nominated in the Presentation/Design category for a portfolio of stories on figure skaters Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, Indonesia’s plan to relocate its capital city, and drought across the Horn of Africa.

Other organizations with multiple finalists included La Presse, with 14, and the Toronto Star, which has seven on its own, plus two shared nominations and one for Torstar, the Star’s parent company.

Winners will be announced at a live gala in Toronto on May 5.