The Globe and Mail receives six CAJ Awards nominations

The Globe and Mail is a finalist in six categories at the 2017 Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) Awards for outstanding investigative journalism in Canada, including two nominations for the CAJ Data Journalism Award.

“The judges selected worthy stories that tell important facts relating to both public policy and people’s lives,” said Globe and Mail editor-in-chief David Walmsley.

One of the Data nominations is for Unfounded – a 20-month investigation which uncovered that one in five sexual-assault allegations in Canada are dismissed by the police, by reporters Robyn Doolittle, Michael Pereira, Jeremy Agius and Laura Blenkinsop.

The second is for Grant Robertson and Tom Cardoso’s investigation called Easy Money – How Regulators Have Allowed White-Collar Criminals To Commit Securities Offences, Make Millions, Escape With Minimal Punishment – And Then Do It All Again.

They are up against work from Discourse Media, the Ottawa Citizen and the Vancouver Sun.

The Globe also has two nominations in the Scoop category, which recognizes a story that was the first to bring new or significant information to light of regional or national importance.

Reporters Steven Chase and Robert Fife are nominated for their No Blind Trust For Morneau story, while Grant Robertson is nominated for his investigation called Tainted: They Turned To Cannabis For Relief. But After Getting Sick, Patients Are Fighting For Answers.

Freelance reporter Lindsay Jones has been nominated in the Text Feature category for her Globe investigation What Happened To Lionel Desmond? An Afghanistan Veteran Whose War Wouldn’t End, which shed light on the events leading up to the murder-suicide of Mr. Desmond and his family.

The Globe has also been nominated in the CWA Canada/CAJ Award for Labour Reporting for Tavia Grant’s story on fishing, titled Investigation: It Can Now Be Called The Deadliest Industry In Canada.

The Toronto Star received three nominations, while the CBC picked up a total of 17.

The full list of nominations can be found here. The winners will be announced at the CAJ Awards gala and conference banquet in Toronto on May 5.

