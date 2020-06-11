The Globe and Mail takes top honours at Canadian Journalism Foundation Awards

Open this photo in gallery Former Canadian justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould speaks in Parliament during Question Period in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada February 18, 2020. The Globe’s work on SNC Lavalin won an award, about pressure on then-justice minister Ms. Wilson-Raybould to intervene in the prosecution of engineering firm. PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters

The Globe and Mail won top honours at the 2020 Canadian Journalism Foundation Awards, earning recognition for reporting that explores women’s issues and allegations of political interference in the Canadian justice system.

The Globe winners at Thursday’s ceremony, which was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, included Elizabeth Renzetti for a range of work providing greater profile to women’s equality issues, and a team of journalists for breaking the story about the SNC-Lavalin affair.

The Globe was awarded the CJF Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism in the large-media category, which recognizes large and small news organizations that demonstrate exemplary journalism that has a profound and positive impact on the communities they serve. The coverage from the team of journalists, led by Ottawa bureau chief Robert Fife, unveiled the attempt of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office to put pressure on then-justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to intervene in the prosecution of engineering firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.

Other finalists for the award included the Institute for Investigative Journalism, Le Journal de Montréal, the Toronto Star and The Winnipeg Free Press.

“The Globe and Mail not only was the first to report on this major story, which rocked Canada for months, but more importantly, provided readers with comprehensive and thoroughly researched details as they unfolded and led to an investigation by the Ethics Commissioner,” jury member Colette Brin, director of Université Laval’s Centre d'études sur les medias, said in a press release. “The SNC-Lavalin affair was not only a political scandal but raised important questions about our democracy.”

Ms. Renzetti won the Landsberg Award for exceptional coverage of women’s equality issues. The award honours a body of work that examined issues with a gender-lens, including why the ideologically motivated killing of women isn’t treated as terrorism, biased design in space and the lack of female political leaders.

Molly Hayes, crime and justice reporter for The Globe, was a finalist for the Landsberg Award for her articles exploring intimate partner homicide and femicide with a focus on a case in rural Ontario. Finalists also include Annie Burns-Pieper, a freelance investigative reporter at the time of her submission, for her work in The Globe covering the prevalence of sexual violence against Canadian public transit passengers, as well as Francine Pelletier, a freelance journalist and columnist.

Stephanie Nolen, who focused on international human rights and public-health issues as a foreign correspondent for The Globe, was named the recipient of the Atkinson Fellowship in Public Policy. The fellowship provides an experienced Canadian journalist with $100,000 to pursue a year-long investigation into a current policy issue. Ms. Nolen will examine the long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on public health and the economy, especially those who were hardest hit.

Other media organizations also won awards and fellowships, including: The London Free Press, The Campbell River Mirror in British Columbia, One Dish, One Mic, a radio program in Ontario’s Niagara region, and the Fédération professionnelle des journalistes du Québec (FPJQ), a Montreal-based non-profit organization dedicated to press freedom.

The full list of winners can be viewed on the CJF website.

